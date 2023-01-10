Skier, 38, dies at Wasatch Peaks Ranch

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A 38-year-old man died Sunday in a ski accident at Wasatch Peaks Ranch.

According to Sgt. Todd Christensen with Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the man was skiing at the resort when he hit a snowbank and died on the scene.

Morgan police and ski patrol responded, but unfortunately, the man died.

Wasatch Peaks Ranch provided KSL with this statement:

Wasatch Peaks Ranch regretfully confirms a tragic incident which took place on the mountain yesterday involving a 38-year old man from Salt Lake City, UT. The guest was transported off the mountain and transferred to Morgan County EMS. He was pronounced deceased while being transported to the hospital. Wasatch Peaks Ranch, our Ski Patrol and our entire staff extend our deepest sympathy and support to our guest’s family and friends.

The skier’s body will be sent to the medical examiner’s office and his identity has not been released to the public at this time.