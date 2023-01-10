LOCAL NEWS
Fire causes severe damage to attached garage, no injuries
Jan 9, 2023, 9:19 PM | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 6:30 am
(Unified Fire)
MILLCREEK, Utah — A garage fire could have been worse if it wasn’t for a closed door.
Unified Fire Authority spokesman Kelly Bird told KSL they were called to a garage fire on 4897 S. Wasatch Boulevard at approximately 5 p.m. Monday.
The fire caused significant damage to the attached garage, but it could have been worse if it wasn’t for a closed door to the house.
“This main door from the garage stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the house. Close your doors,” tweeted Unified firefighters.
Bird said no one was home during the fire and nobody was hurt.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Utah teen dead, 17-year-old charged with aggravated murder (pageviews: 37038)
- Earl family releases statement about Utah domestic violence killings (pageviews: 14063)
- When will egg prices start to drop? - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 11524)
- Utah teen dead, 17-year-old charged with aggravated murder - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 9296)
- A green comet will appear in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years (pageviews: 7549)
- Why are antennas popping up all over the foothills? Salt Lake City seeks to solve mystery (pageviews: 5477)