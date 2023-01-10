Fire causes severe damage to attached garage, no injuries

MILLCREEK, Utah — A garage fire could have been worse if it wasn’t for a closed door.

Unified Fire Authority spokesman Kelly Bird told KSL they were called to a garage fire on 4897 S. Wasatch Boulevard at approximately 5 p.m. Monday.

The fire caused significant damage to the attached garage, but it could have been worse if it wasn’t for a closed door to the house.

“This main door from the garage stopped the fire from spreading to the rest of the house. Close your doors,” tweeted Unified firefighters.

Bird said no one was home during the fire and nobody was hurt.

