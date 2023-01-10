Avalanche slides at Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon

PROVO, Utah — A natural avalanche occurred Tuesday morning in the Bridal Veil Falls area of Provo Canyon, and state troopers are asking drivers to avoid stopping in the area.

Exclusive video from KSL’s Chopper 5 showed the slide was blocking parts of the Provo River and Provo Canyon Parkway trail that runs in front of the falls.

“Natural avalanches have been reported this morning and will continue as long as it is snowing hard,” the Utah Avalanche Center said. “Wet, loose avalanche activity will continue as heavy rains fall on the snowpack at lower elevations.”

Avalanche danger was rated high at all elevations and for all slopes in the Provo area on Tuesday.

Troopers said drivers should not stop on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 189 because the slide “has caused some dangerous conditions.” The slide did not reach U.S. 189 itself.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said they were not worried about the Provo River being dammed and backing up into the canyon.

But during the clean-up, UHP deputies said one worker was nearly caught in floodwaters afterward as the Provo River veered around all the snow.

“I understand he was taken by ambulance to be treated for hypothermia,” Cannon said.

Forecasters expect the avalanche danger is only expected to escalate in the hours and days to come.

“While we were here looking at this, there’s been two avalanches that have come down from this canyon,” Cannon said. “So, it’s very active. There’s a lot of risk.”

UHP deputies urge people to stay away from the avalanche area around Bridal Veil Falls. Especially when it starts to melt, as that could happen from the bottom as well as the top of the mountain.