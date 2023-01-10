NATIONAL NEWS
Top ten strangest items TSA caught in 2022
It’s all fun and games until someone packs a gun in a raw chicken. TSA released its list of the “Top 10 Catches of 2022!”
In an effort to keep everybody safe, TSA has to go through some pretty weird things: here’s the full list:
1. Fentanyl Candy Los Angeles International Airport, California
2. Gun inside of Chicken Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Florida
3. Peanut Butter Firearm John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York
4. Gun in sling Greater Rochester International Airport, New York
5. Knife in laptop Richmond International Airport, Virginia
6. Drug Scrunchies Boise Airport, Idaho
7. Gun in the PlayStation Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia
8. Cattle Prod Dulles International Airport, Virginia
9. Inert grenade General Mitchell International Airport, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
10. Money Crutches El Paso airport
