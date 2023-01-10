Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Top ten strangest items TSA caught in 2022

Jan 10, 2023, 1:57 PM
(L.A. County Sheriff's Office)...
(L.A. County Sheriff's Office)
(L.A. County Sheriff's Office)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

It’s all fun and games until someone packs a gun in a raw chicken. TSA released its list of the “Top 10 Catches of 2022!”

In an effort to keep everybody safe, TSA has to go through some pretty weird things: here’s the full list:

1. Fentanyl Candy Los Angeles International Airport, California

(L.A. County Sheriff's Office) (L.A. County Sheriff's Office)

2. Gun inside of Chicken Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Florida

3. Peanut Butter Firearm John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York

(TSA)

4. Gun in sling Greater Rochester International Airport, New York

(TSA)

5. Knife in laptop Richmond International Airport, Virginia

(TSA)

6. Drug Scrunchies Boise Airport, Idaho

(TSA)

7. Gun in the PlayStation Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia

(TSA)

8. Cattle Prod Dulles International Airport, Virginia

(TSA)

9. Inert grenade General Mitchell International Airport, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

10. Money Crutches El Paso airport

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Musician Jeff Beck performs at the Greek Theatre on October 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (P...
Associated Press

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the guitar virtuoso and musical innovator who died Wednesday.
23 hours ago
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
Michael Houck

Utah man sentenced to 25 years of prison for coercing, enticing minors on the internet

A Woods Cross man pleaded guilty to coercing and enticing minors on the internet across the U.S.
23 hours ago
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre on Octobe...
Meg Kinnard

A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

A side-by-side look at the similarities and differences between the potentially classified materials discovered at tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden and the Mar-a-Lago seizure from former President Donald Trump.
23 hours ago
Jeff Beck dead at 78...
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78.
23 hours ago
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand at the base of the steps to the House Chambers as the House vote...
Clare Foran

House passes ‘born alive’ abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress.
23 hours ago
EAST SEA, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 30: In this handout image provided by the South Korean Defense Mi...
Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

US, Japan boost security, military cooperation to deter North Korean, Chinese threats

The United States and Japan are boosting military and security cooperation as their top national security officials hold talks in Washington.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Top ten strangest items TSA caught in 2022