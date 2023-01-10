Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell file motion for her to meet with husband

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — The attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell have filed several new motions including a new alibi according to a report on KSLnewsradio.com. They also requested that Vallow Daybell be allowed to see her husband.

Nate Eaton, news director with East Idaho News, joined Jeff Caplin’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the latest.

“Well, she’s saying that she was in her own apartment in Rexburg, Idaho when her children died,” Eaton said. “And she’s saying that both of those children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were in her brother’s apartment there at the same complex.”

Eaton goes on to say that Vallow Daybell was in her apartment with friends and or Chad Daybell, while her kids were with her brother.

Her brother, Alex Cox, has since passed away. According to Eaton, police think Cox played a part in the complicated case.