Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LORI VALLOW & CHAD DAYBELL

Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell file motion for her to meet with husband

Jan 10, 2023, 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm
FILE: Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell...
An Idaho man and woman are being sought for questioning after the man's previous wife was found dead and weeks earlier his two stepchildren were reported missing.
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — The attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell have filed several new motions including a new alibi according to a report on KSLnewsradio.com. They also requested that Vallow Daybell be allowed to see her husband.

Nate Eaton, news director with East Idaho News, joined Jeff Caplin’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the latest.

“Well, she’s saying that she was in her own apartment in Rexburg, Idaho when her children died,” Eaton said. “And she’s saying that both of those children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were in her brother’s apartment there at the same complex.”

Eaton goes on to say that Vallow Daybell was in her apartment with friends and or Chad Daybell, while her kids were with her brother.

Her brother, Alex Cox, has since passed away. According to Eaton, police think Cox played a part in the complicated case.

“So, they can’t really question him,” Eaton said.

Vallow Daybell wants to meet with her husband

Chad Daybell was arrested in June 2020, and the two suspects haven’t seen each other in more than two years, according to Eaton. Included in the motions that were filed was a request by Vallow Daybell to see her husband.

Caplin asks, “Why?”

“She is now saying she wants to talk with him,” Eaton said. “Wants to meet in person so they can come up with strategy sessions as the trial approaches. The trial is in April.”

Eaton said the attorneys would be present during those conversations. And as such, the conversations wouldn’t be recorded.

Additionally, Eaton said these talks could be used in case of a plea agreement or what each other’s defense is going to be.

“It will be interesting to see how the judge rules on this one,” Eaton said.

Eaton said Chad Daybell’s attorneys haven’t commented on this specific request. However, his attorneys want the trail pushed back to April 2024.

“They say there’s so much evidence in this case,” Eaton said. “There’s so many things to go through. They simply will not be ready when the trial is set to begin.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Lori Vallow & Chad Daybell

Chad Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, appear in a hearing on Oct. 29, 2020...
Cary Schwanitz

Chad Daybell asks for another delay in murder trial

Chad Daybell’s attorney has objected to a scheduling order to meet a deadline for jury’s questionnaires the East Idaho News has reported.
15 days ago
Joshua Tylee billboard...
Cary Schwanitz

Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell will be tried for murder together

A judge denied a request from Chad Daybell’s attorney to sever his murder trial from his wife’s murder trial.
2 months ago
Lori Vallow Daybell (Madison County)...
Josh Ellis

Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial

For a second time, Lori Vallow Daybell has been found competent and fit to stand trial.
2 months ago
Lori Vallow Daybell (Madison County)...
Cary Schwanitz

Lori Vallow Daybell trial suspended due to new concerns about her competency

An Idaho judge has ordered another delay in the murder trial for Lori Vallow after defense attorneys raised concerns about her competency.
3 months ago
File photo (KSL TV)...
Cary Schwanitz

Judge bars cameras from Lori Vallow’s trial

An Idaho judge ruled Friday that cameras will not be allowed in Lori Vallow’s upcoming trial.
4 months ago
Colby Ryan 09/15/22...
Cary Schwanitz

Rape charges dropped against Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s son

Prosecutors dropped rape charges that were filed against Lori Vallow’s son Colby Ryan.
4 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell file motion for her to meet with husband