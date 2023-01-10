LORI VALLOW & CHAD DAYBELL
Attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell file motion for her to meet with husband
ST. ANTHONY, Idaho — The attorneys for Lori Vallow Daybell have filed several new motions including a new alibi according to a report on KSLnewsradio.com. They also requested that Vallow Daybell be allowed to see her husband.
Nate Eaton, news director with East Idaho News, joined Jeff Caplin’s Afternoon News on Monday to discuss the latest.
“Well, she’s saying that she was in her own apartment in Rexburg, Idaho when her children died,” Eaton said. “And she’s saying that both of those children, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were in her brother’s apartment there at the same complex.”
Eaton goes on to say that Vallow Daybell was in her apartment with friends and or Chad Daybell, while her kids were with her brother.
Her brother, Alex Cox, has since passed away. According to Eaton, police think Cox played a part in the complicated case.
“So, they can’t really question him,” Eaton said.
Vallow Daybell wants to meet with her husband
Chad Daybell was arrested in June 2020, and the two suspects haven’t seen each other in more than two years, according to Eaton. Included in the motions that were filed was a request by Vallow Daybell to see her husband.
Caplin asks, “Why?”
“She is now saying she wants to talk with him,” Eaton said. “Wants to meet in person so they can come up with strategy sessions as the trial approaches. The trial is in April.”
Eaton said the attorneys would be present during those conversations. And as such, the conversations wouldn’t be recorded.
Additionally, Eaton said these talks could be used in case of a plea agreement or what each other’s defense is going to be.
“It will be interesting to see how the judge rules on this one,” Eaton said.
Eaton said Chad Daybell’s attorneys haven’t commented on this specific request. However, his attorneys want the trail pushed back to April 2024.
“They say there’s so much evidence in this case,” Eaton said. “There’s so many things to go through. They simply will not be ready when the trial is set to begin.”
