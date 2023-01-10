2 candidates announce run for Ogden mayor

OGDEN, Utah — Two candidates have announced a run for Ogden’s mayor, while the city’s current leader hasn’t yet announced his plans.

Monday Taylor Knuth, announced his bid to replace current Mayor Mike Caldwell, who is in his third term. Knuth said in a press release that he is a long-time resident of Ogden, moving there to attend Weber State University in 2011. More information about Knuth can be found at his candidacy website Taylorforogden.com.

Opposing him in the race will be Angel Castillo, who made her official announcement Tuesday. Her website, Angel4ogden.com, states that she fell in love with the city in 2014 when she visited to race in the USA Cycling Masters Nationals.

Knuth previously worked on the Ogden Diversity Commission; Castillo was an Ogden planning commissioner.

