LOCAL NEWS

On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas

Jan 10, 2023, 5:49 PM
Jared Briggs shovels snow off of the sidewalk in front of his insurance business. (Mark Wetzel, KSL TV)
BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — On-demand snow removal is available through an app that is now providing service in Salt Lake City and some surrounding areas.

The app GreenPal has provided lawn care services to homeowners and is now offering snow removal on demand. It works similarly to other popular apps like Uber and Doordash, where the customer orders a service and a nearby provider makes an offer.

The app launches locally this week and will connect homeowners with local snow removal professionals. Homeowners can list their property on the app with their removal needs and information such as when, where, and how much snow on what kind of terrain.

Then, professionals can offer their services and the homeowner can choose their preferred offer. Once the removal is complete, homeowners can pay them directly through the app, as well as make additional future appointments.

The new contactless snow removal option can be useful for people who are out of town when it snows, people who are sick, or elderly people who need the help.

Other than Salt Lake City, the GreenPal website says it is available in Layton, West Jordan, Sandy, Bountiful, Herriman, Clearfield, South Jordan, and West Valley. A list of zip codes where GreenPal is available is on their website.

