UDOT hosts open house for Kimball Junction area plan

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah Department of Transportation is revealing its plans to improve Kimball Junction roads Tuesday.

UDOT planners are calling it the Kimball Junction and State Route 224 area plan. It would ease congestion in and out of Park City, Utah, on the Interstate-80 and SR-224 interchange.

Grant Farnsworth, project manager for UDOT, said they have analyzed 30 different solutions and narrowed it down to three.

All three options include work on intersections, improvements for pedestrians, and complex transportation solutions – like a split diamond interchange or converting U Boulevard and Olympic Parkway into interchanges.

“It’s an area that, especially during the winter season and summer season, has delays as people want to get into the Park City area or go out to Salt Lake County, and so we want to make that much more smoother and efficient for people getting into and out of the Summit County and Park City area,” Farnsworth explained.

The project is currently in its environmental impact phase as UDOT studies public transit, noise, impact on wetlands, and the potential of taking property.

“We want to make sure that when we are looking at a project, that it meets all of the transportation needs, so there’s different levels of screening as we go through the environment, so the first level is to make sure it performs what we want it to do,” Farnsworth said.

UDOT is hosting two public meetings where the community can review the prosed changes and speak to UDOT members. The first meeting will be Tuesday night from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Ecker Hill Middle School. The second meeting is virtual and will start at 6 p.m. with a Q&A portion at 6:30 p.m.

You can also email your feedback to the project’s email.