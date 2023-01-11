Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
OUTDOORS & ADVENTURE

Can climate change affect Utah’s chance for Winter Games return?

Jan 10, 2023, 6:32 PM | Updated: 6:34 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Outdoor Retailer Show hosted a roundtable discussion on Tuesday about climate and sustainability and how those issues will impact the potential for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic games again in Utah.

Several former winter Olympians joined Salt Lake City’s mayor, Erin Mendenhall, to discuss the longevity of winter sports in the region, and how to ensure that in the future.

Utah got getting plenty of snow in the mountains this week. However, recent winters with low snowpack and the extended drought raised questions about how many more generations will enjoy winter sports.

“My job depends on the weather,” said Devin Logan, an Olympic freestyle skier. 

Logan focuses on the message of sustainability when she meets with people in the community. She always includes a message to improve the environment when she talks with school kids.

“Shut off the lights. Shut off the water in between brushing your teeth,” Logan tells them. “Little things that kids can pick up, little habits that will grow into the next generation, figure in more climate activation, just because I want to see my sport grow and advance.”

Mendenhall believes Utah will likely host the Olympics again. She and the Winter Olympic athletes want to use that as a launchpad to raise awareness for things our community can do to impact the environment positively.

“We will be 100% net, renewable energy for all of Salt Lake City by 2030, if not before,” Mendenhall expressed. 

All of that matters. If Utah gets the games, it must have positive climate games, according to International Olympic Committee.

The round table conference including Devin Logan, Olympic Medalist, Catherine Raney-Norman, Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, Chris Mazdzer, Olympic Medalist, and Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake City Mayor. (KSL-TV)

Catherine Raney-Norman chairs the committee to bring the games back to the Beehive State. 

“We’re not just talking about podium wins or athletes. But we’re really looking at the impact on our communities,” she explained. 

Raney-Norman said there are already a lot of conversations going on focused on sustainable Olympic Games. 

“We are looking to partner with many of our advocacy groups, many of our NGOs, in hopes that we can come together and utilize these games as a catalyst for change around environmental sustainability and climate change issues,” Raney-Norman said. 

Getting the games again could give Utah a head start on sustainability projects as it did with Trax before the games in 2002. 

“That wouldn’t have happened when it happened without the fact that we had the games coming,” Mendenhall said. “I know that the games will help be a catalyst to compel that kind of capital infrastructure build-out that’s necessary, but it will be a lasting shift to the experience of living along the Wasatch Front for decades to come.“

The panelists believe that the drive for the Olympics can help get more people on board with positive initiatives for our climate. There are already collaborations in the works.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Outdoors & Adventure

Snow depth doubled in 30 days...
Jed Boal

Researcher: Snow depth doubles in 30 days at some sites

The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah’s mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought.  
22 hours ago
Geese carcasses...
Cary Schwanitz

DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties

The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties.
22 hours ago
Outdoor Research jackets...
Carter Williams

5 new outdoors products that might make a splash in 2023

There are a handful of outdoor retail trends heading into 2023.
2 days ago
A skier stands on the aftermath of an avalanche that could have been deadly for three men in the ba...
Mike Anderson

Avalanche nearly captures 3 Utah skiers; forecasters urge care

A close call in the mountains near Wellsville has avalanche forecasters urging people in the backcountry to use extra care.
3 days ago
Outdoor retailers showing off their products at the on mountain demo day. (KSL-TV)...
Jed Boal

On-mountain demo day returns to Utah mountains

The return of the Outdoor Retailer Show to Utah also means a return of the on-mountain demo day.
3 days ago
Crowded Alta ski lift...
Mike Anderson

Great ski conditions also bring great need for traffic solution

A lot of snow so far this winter is keeping skiers happy but it also brings an added risk of avalanche danger.
14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Can climate change affect Utah’s chance for Winter Games return?