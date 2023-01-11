Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
EDUCATION

Utah lawmakers reveal new bills to protect teens from social media companies

Jan 10, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 6:40 pm
Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium. (KSL-TV)...
Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium. (KSL-TV)
(KSL-TV)
Shara Park's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah lawmakers announced several bills for the upcoming legislative session to protect children from social media’s harmful effects on Tuesday.

During a panel discussion today for Governor Spencer Cox’s Social Media & Youth Mental Health Symposium, lawmakers Sen. Kirk Cullimore, Mike Mckell, and Rep. Jordan Teuscher revealed that a package of bills will be presented in the 2023 Legislative Session.

The bills are intended to prevent social media companies from collecting and selling data from Utah children, hold social media companies accountable for harmful algorithms, and give parents more control over the social media their children use.

“I think if we work together, we can empower parents, and more than anything, we want parents to have tools when dealing with social media in their homes,” McKell explained.

Gov. Spencer Cox addresses mental health problems caused by social media towards teenagers

In the days ahead, McKell plans to release his bill that seeks to prohibit social media companies from collecting and selling data from children, puts strict age verification rules in place for using social media apps like TikTok and Instagram, and provides more parental controls over the app including, a feature that would allow parents to turn off the app for a period of time.

“We would require the social media company to do that verification, and if it’s not done correctly, the state of Utah could bring an action,” McKell said. “We’re also considering a private writ of action where those who have been harmed, if it’s you as a parent, if it’s a school that’s been harmed, and if you’re within that line of harm, you could bring a legal claim,” said McKell.

A second bill discussed at the Governor’s symposium will address harmful algorithms social media companies implement to target users. There may also be a third bill created during this upcoming session aimed at removing cell phones from the classroom.

“We want parents to be involved, we understand and recognize that is the most important role we have as parents to be involved with our kids, and we want to make sure those tools are in place,” McKell said.

KSL TV will continue to monitor any potential legislation regarding social media and provide updates as the bills become available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Education

FILE: Granger High School. (Granite School District)...
Madison Swenson

UPDATE: Lockout protocol at Granger High School lifted

The lockout protocol was lifted at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Granite School District.
7 days ago
FILE: Alta High School...
Josh Ellis, Madison Swenson, and Eliza Pace

UPDATE: Alta High given all clear after evacuation due to suspicious bag

Alta High School was evacuated as a precaution Wednesday after a suspicious bag was left by a former student, according to Canyons School District spokesperson Jeff Haney.
8 days ago
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: A view of the logo on the field prior to the game between the Oh...
Larry D. Curtis

Rose Bowl Parade continues its ‘never on Sunday’ tradition established in 1893

Traditions, that are such an essential part of the Rose Bowl Parade, extend way back to the 19th Century and include a "never on Sunday" policy.
13 days ago
A small but growing number of universities are now blocking access to TikTok on school-owned device...
Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Some universities are now restricting TikTok access on campus

A small but growing number of universities are now blocking access to TikTok on school-owned devices or WiFi networks, in the latest sign of a widening crackdown on the popular short-form video app.
21 days ago
(Dan Rascon/KSL TV)...
Dan Rascon

SLC law firm pays Eisenhower Junior High’s entire school lunch balance

It was a Christmas miracle on Wednesday at Eisenhower Junior High School, one that brought holiday cheer to administrators and teachers.
22 days ago
FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...
Pat Reavy, KSL.com & Brittany Tait KSL-TV

Two 14-year-olds made threats that prompted charter school to close, police say

Entheos Academy has canceled classes at its Magna and Kearns campuses after school officials said police notified them of a social media post threatening a school shooting.
24 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Utah lawmakers reveal new bills to protect teens from social media companies