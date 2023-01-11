Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WEATHER

USU researcher: Conservation is key despite all of this snow and rain

Jan 10, 2023, 10:12 PM | Updated: 10:13 pm
Mike Anderson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

LOGAN, Utah — Climatologists believe this winter could be the start of a multi-year wet cycle for Utah. While that would help our drought, there’s still an urgent need to conserve.

These wet-to-dry cycles hit about every five to six years, so climatologists say there’s a decent chance that we’ve flipped the switch.

Whether you like winter or not, it’s hard to complain about what we’re seeing right now.

“Very Optimistic,” Dr. Jon Meyer from Utah State University’s climate center said. “Couldn’t have written a better script for the first half of winter.”

He said after the last few years of drought, the current snowpack and mountain conditions are all a welcomed improvement.

“There’s a high degree of optimism that our year over year reservoir levels will begin to fill back up and we’ll start to see some steps out of the drought conditions that we’ve been stuck in,” Meyer said.

All of this snow and rain may start to taper off the closer we get to February but all indications are that this water year will come in above average and we may be starting five to six years of stronger precipitation.

Meyer added, “There’s a lot of optimism that as a lot of that wet cycle occurs, that our water resources will rebound.”

We’re not in the clear, however, not by a longshot. While our population and demands for water continue to grow, climatologists are seeing an overall gradual decrease in the precipitation we get every year due to climate change.

“There will be a paradigm shift in Utah’s relationship with water use inside of city limits and agricultural settings. And whether that paradigm shift happens in the next year or two or happens in the next decade or two, it’s going to happen,” Meyer said.

Sooner or later, we all will have to make adjustments to protect that finite resource.

Meyer expects to see more wet weather for about another couple of weeks.

It’s hard to predict beyond that but there are no indications that we’ll flatline like we did last year, toward the end of the season.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Weather

Cherry Peak best season sever...
Mike Anderson

Storms bring record attendance to Cherry Peak

Utah ski resorts are enjoying some of the best snow that they've seen in years but some smaller resorts have found it difficult to keep up with the constant barrage of storms.
22 hours ago
Snow depth doubled in 30 days...
Jed Boal

Researcher: Snow depth doubles in 30 days at some sites

The snow keeps piling up quickly in Utah’s mountains, delivering the kind of water that communities need to climb out of the extended drought.  
22 hours ago
A Draper home using pumps to get the flooded water out of their homes. (KSL-TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Draper City leaders say flooded homes caused by issues with privately owned drain systems

Draper officials say that around 30 houses have been impacted by flooding after heavy rains, and the city's storm drainage system wasn't to blame.
22 hours ago
Provo Airport flooded Tuesday, Jan. 10. (Provo City)...
Alex Cabrero

Provo Airport parking lot floods after heavy rain, snowfall

Several cars in the Provo Airport parking lot were in water up to the top of their tires Tuesday following the recent snow and rain.
22 hours ago
In an aerial view, vehicles drive along a flooded street close to the beach on January 10, 2022 in ...
Michael Phillis

EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California’s drought?

The series of storms that have struck California have poured water on a state mired in a years-long drought. Experts say the precipitation will help relieve the drought somewhat.
22 hours ago
Several homeowners in Draper dealt with flooding inside their houses Tuesday night. (KSL TV)...
Shelby Lofton

Draper neighborhood flooded after heavy rains

Several homeowners in Draper dealt with flooding inside their houses Tuesday night.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
USU researcher: Conservation is key despite all of this snow and rain