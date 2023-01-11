Draper neighborhood flooded after heavy rains

DRAPER, Utah — Several homeowners in Draper dealt with flooding inside their houses Tuesday night.

People living in the area of Clover Wood Circle said 14-20 houses had water inside after rainstorms moved through the neighborhood.

Many people had to cut holes in their basement floors and dig up buckets full of mud to install sump pumps.

“We’ve been squeegeeing this out since 5:30 this morning, trying to get all this water out of here,” one homeowner said.

Inches of water left their belongings soaked. Neighbors came by with jackhammers and brooms to help install pumps, and help with the cleanup.

Homeowners said this isn’t the first time houses in the area have flooded. They want the city to do something about the drainage system.

“They just keep adding subdivisions. They tie their drainage to our drainage. Our drainage wasn’t made for all these other homes. Now the water’s too much and our pipes can’t take it.”

Jeff Arrington piled up his soaked carpeting in his front yard. Water poured out of the walls and ran down the hall of his house.

“We have no clue at this point what it’s going to cost us to put it all back together, in the thousands,” he said.

He said without a sump pump, the water would continue to rise several inches in a matter of minutes. He said installing the pump was just the start. They may have to cut into their walls.

“If there’s mold then we’re going to have it cut it up,” he said.

His family reached out to their insurance company. They were told they would have to cover the costs of the damage on their own.

Arrington said the cost of more insurance coverage, and a sump pump in his basement is worth it; he wants to be prepared for the next round of rain.

“Now we’re going to have it just in case it happens again,” he said.

KSL TV reached out to Draper City for comment and had not yet heard back by the time this article was published.