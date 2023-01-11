Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Disney tries to bring back the magic, unveils park changes

Jan 11, 2023, 9:50 AM
FILE: A general view of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World Resort on March 03, 2022 in Lake B...
FILE: A general view of Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World Resort on March 03, 2022 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Disney Dreamers Academy)
(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Disney Dreamers Academy)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

The Walt Disney Co. is making several changes at its domestic theme parks, including some easier reservations, in order to improve the public perception of its business.

Among the changes: it will cease charging for overnight self-parking at its Walt Disney World resorts; Walt Disney World annual passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation (except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom) and individuals buying its Genie+ service will receive digital downloads of their ride photos taken in the park on the day of their purchase for no additional charge.

Like many companies, Disney struggled during the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its theme parks were shut down for some time, with the closures causing delays in the construction of various projects. Concurrently, former CEO Bob Chapek received a lot of criticism for increased prices and other moves that the company made, including the end of the Magical Express bus service from the airport in Orlando, Florida to Walt Disney World resorts, the implementation of the Genie planning and ride reservation system and its theme park reservation system.

Disney theme park loyalists have not shied away from their criticism of the moves that have occurred over the past two years, with some even bemoaning on social media that “the magic is gone.”

One big recent change is the return of Bob Iger to the Burbank, California-based company. Iger replaced Chapek as CEO in November and just a few weeks later was seen visiting the Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Anaheim, California with Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products.

Disney is now making known that it is listening to its visitors. On Tuesday the company made a flurry of announcements that were largely met with great fanfare by theme park goers.

Disney had started charging for overnight self-parking at its resorts at Disney World in 2018. It went back to offering complimentary overnight parking as of Tuesday evening. Disney resort guests continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Disney World theme parks.

“This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable,” the company said in a statement on its Disney Parks blog.

The company did not give specific dates for the annual passholder or Genie+ changes, only to say that they will start in the next few months.

“Please know we will keep listening to you and adapting as we focus on making the guest experience even better for more people who visit us,” the company said.

Disney also made some other announcements that theme park goers have been anxiously waiting for, including the return of its “Happily Ever After” nighttime show at Magic Kingdom on April 3 and an official opening date of April 4 for its TRON Lightcycle/Run roller coaster at the same park.

Changes are also afoot at Disneyland. They include allowing people who buy a Magic Key pass or a Park Hopper ticket the ability to switch between its Disneyland and California Adventure parks two hours earlier, at 11 a.m. Pacific Time, beginning on Feb. 4. It’s also adding more dates for people to buy its $104 one-day, one-park tickets and giving complimentary digital photo downloads for any PhotoPass available ride for all ticketed park guests on the Disneyland app starting Feb. 4, for the length of its Disney100 celebration.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

Musician Jeff Beck performs at the Greek Theatre on October 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (P...
Associated Press

Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Fellow rock legends are paying tribute to Jeff Beck, the guitar virtuoso and musical innovator who died Wednesday.
23 hours ago
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
Michael Houck

Utah man sentenced to 25 years of prison for coercing, enticing minors on the internet

A Woods Cross man pleaded guilty to coercing and enticing minors on the internet across the U.S.
23 hours ago
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre on Octobe...
Meg Kinnard

A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

A side-by-side look at the similarities and differences between the potentially classified materials discovered at tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden and the Mar-a-Lago seizure from former President Donald Trump.
23 hours ago
Jeff Beck dead at 78...
Mark Kennedy, Associated Press

Jeff Beck, guitar god who influenced generations, dies at 78

Jeff Beck, a guitar virtuoso who pushed the boundaries of blues, jazz and rock ‘n’ roll, influencing generations of shredders along the way and becoming known as the guitar player’s guitar player, has died. He was 78.
23 hours ago
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand at the base of the steps to the House Chambers as the House vote...
Clare Foran

House passes ‘born alive’ abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress.
23 hours ago
EAST SEA, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 30: In this handout image provided by the South Korean Defense Mi...
Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

US, Japan boost security, military cooperation to deter North Korean, Chinese threats

The United States and Japan are boosting military and security cooperation as their top national security officials hold talks in Washington.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Disney tries to bring back the magic, unveils park changes