Funeral service announced for Haight family killed in Enoch, Utah home

SALT LAKE CITY — Funeral services have been announced for the members of an Enoch, Utah, family who were shot and killed inside their home on Jan. 4.

The services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the La Verkin Stake Center, located at 481 N. Main Street. Overflow will be sent to the La Verkin west chapel, located at 70 S. 300 West. The funeral will also be streamed over Zoom.

Over the weekend, a fundraiser was started to help pay for funeral expenses in addition to “legal fees and a memorial fund in honor of Tausha’s children,” according to a GoFundMe* campaign started by Heather Haight.

Police say 42-year-old Michael Haight shot and killed his wife Tausha Haight, their five children, identified as Macie (17), Briley (12), twins Ammon and Sienna (7) and Gavin (4); and Gail Earl, Tausha’s mother, before turning the gun on himself.

On Jan. 4, Enoch City police were sent to a home in the 4900 North block of Albert Drive for a welfare check after Tausha Haight missed an appointment and found the eight people dead with gunshot wounds. The next day, police identified the victims. Residents in Enoch — a smaller city north of Cedar City, Utah — with a population of 8,000, were shocked by the news.

“It’s hard to describe in words, the emotions that are going through the people that live here. We all know this family. Many of us have served with them in church, in the community, or gone to school with these individuals,” Rob Dotson, Enoch City manager said. “So this community at this time is hurting. They’re feeling loss, they’re feeling pain, they have a lot of questions which is natural, and they’re here to support.”

A memorial has grown in front of crime scene tape that surrounded the Haights’ home, with friends and family sharing memories of the two women and five children.

“(Tausha’s) greatest desire in life was to be a mother and raise children that exemplified Christ’s attributes,” read part of her obituary. “She was an incredible mother who constantly sacrificed everything for her children. They were truly the most precious possessions she had. She taught them love, kindness, service, dedication and the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ through her example. Her children knew they were of highest importance in her life as she would drop anything and everything for her children.”

“Macie was so good at helping the children and playing with them, she was a kind soul who tried to always be inclusive of others,” read part of the GoFundMe account. “She was set to graduate from high school with her associate’s degree at the end of this school year.”

Her obituary stated she planned to attend her mother’s alma mater, Southern Utah University, in the fall with plans to pursue a degree in digital marketing.

“She was the oldest of 5 children and was a huge help to her mom with her other siblings. She played games with them, helped them with their homework and chores and was always helpful in getting them ready for bed.”

“(Briley) was a kind, thoughtful and tenderhearted person that was always thinking of others. She loved music and was always singing, humming or playing her many memorized music pieces on the piano or cello. She loved to read and shared with any and all the best books that they should begin to read.”

Her obituary said she loved school, church and spending time with her friends. Briley expressed a desire to become a librarian “so that she could read all day.”

“(Ammon) was a very thoughtful and logical boy. He loved to build Legos and had just finished constructing the Titanic Lego kit. He was extremely imaginative, curious and loved to learn about anything that moved. This love for things that moved began at a very early age where he became obsessed with trains.”

His twin sister Sienna “had a vibrant and vivacious personality as she would pursue her hobbies and passions. She loved to take pictures with her camera and apply funny filters to them. She was studious with her schoolwork and enjoyed playing with friends and family.”

Family members said “Gavin was his mamma’s heart. He always gave the best hugs. He loved to be right in the middle of whatever was going on. He was always good for a laugh.”

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

The Utah Domestic Violence Coalition operates a confidential statewide, 24-hour domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-897-LINK (5465) .

. Resources are also available online at the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition website .

. In an emergency, call 911.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jellis9