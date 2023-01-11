Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
HEALTH

DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties

Jan 11, 2023, 4:09 PM
Geese carcasses...
File photo of Canadian geese carcasses. (DWR file photo)
(DWR file photo)
Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it had confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in birds in four additional counties.

According to a news release, DWR said all of the cases in the additional counties were confirmed between Sept. 29 and Jan. 7.

The virus has now been confirmed in Cache, Carbon, Davis, Duchesne, Millard, Morgan, Salt Lake, Sanpete, Summit, Tooele, Uintah, Utah, and Weber counties.

High pathogenic avian influenza viruses are very contagious among birds and can cause rapid and high mortality in domestic birds, such as chickens, turkeys and domestic ducks. Typically, these viruses only occasionally kill wild birds, but this strain is more pathogenic and has been killing more wild birds,” the release stated.

The Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Logan detected the virus in 102 birds and three red foxes. DWR also sent the samples to a lab in Iowa.

The release said, “The birds infected with the virus in Utah include raptors and waterbirds, specifically Canada geese, great horned owls, hawks, pelicans, turkey vultures, grebes, gulls, ravens, and ducks.”

Here’s how DWR broke down the most recent cases:

Uintah County

  • A red-tailed hawk was found in western Uintah County on Jan. 1.
  • Several other dead birds were also found in the county, and test results are currently pending.

Duchesne County

  • A Canada goose was found in a yard in Roosevelt on Jan. 3.
  • Six Canada geese and one duck were found near Roosevelt on Jan. 4.
  • Another Canada goose was found in a yard in Roosevelt on Jan. 5.
  • A dead goose was found in Myton on Jan. 7.
  • Several other dead birds were also found in the county, and test results are currently pending.

Summit County

  • A duck was found in Summit County on Sept. 29.

Morgan County

  • A duck was found in Morgan City on Oct. 12.

“The outbreak is still ongoing, so we are still advising anyone who finds a group of five or more dead waterfowl or shorebirds — or any individual dead scavengers or raptors — to report it to the nearest DWR office. Make sure you don’t touch the birds or pick them up,” DWR Veterinarian Ginger Stout said. “Report it to us, and we will come collect them for testing. We are continuing to monitor this virus in wild bird populations. This particular strain is affecting more wild birds and is more widespread than the last outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the U.S.”

Much like the flu in humans, DWR said cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza decrease in the summer, although there was an increase in detections and positive cases during the fall migration and winter months.

“The last outbreak of avian flu in the U.S. occurred in 2014–15 when highly pathogenic strains of avian influenza were detected in wild birds of the Pacific, Central and Mississippi flyways. During that outbreak, the virus was only detected in two healthy ducks in Utah,” the release stated.

Nationwide impact on egg prices

A nationwide outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza is being blamed for the recent spike in egg prices.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is closely monitoring the price of eggs and expects prices to level off and fall once supply rebounds.

“Nationwide, egg prices as of Dec. 21 were up about 205% compared to 2021,” said department spokesperson Bailee Woolstenhulme.

The rapid price increase can be blamed on shortages caused by the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreak.

“Avian influenza has about a 90% mortality rate with all birds,” Woolstenhulme explained.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Health

Social Media and Youth Mental Health Symposium. (KSL-TV)...
Shara Park

Utah lawmakers reveal new bills to protect teens from social media companies

Utah lawmakers announced several bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at protecting children from the harmful effects of social media on Tuesday. 
2 days ago
Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of Salt Lake County Health Department, left, discusses schoolch...
Michael Houck

Salt Lake County ends its COVID-19 emergency status

After nearly three years, the Salt Lake County Health Department ended its COVID emergency status Tuesday. 
2 days ago
Utah Governor Spencer Cox and Brad Wilcox, professor at University of Virginia, and Director of Nat...
Tamara Vaifanua

Gov. Spencer Cox addresses mental health problems caused by social media towards teenagers

Utah Governor Spencer Cox wants state officials to take a closure look at how social media and technology affect the mental health of Utah's youth.
2 days ago
Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro clash with the police during a demonstratio...
Flora Charner, Marcia Reverdosa, Rodrigo Pedroso, Dakin Andone and Alaa Elassar

Bolsonaro supporters break into Brazilian Congress and presidential palace

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat have stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the capital of Brasilia.
4 days ago
A exercise physiologist preforming one of the test's to measure breathing. (KSL-TV)...
Ayanna Likens

A health assessment could help you reach your health goals

With half of Americans looking to improve their exercise routine, Intermountain Healthcare is offering a health assessment to get a personalized plan to help you reach your goals.
6 days ago
(Safe UT Frontline)...
Mike Anderson

How first responders get help after horrific crimes

Most of the time, detectives and officers working on tragedies just "push through" the work and the long hours, which can cause mental health issues for first responders.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
DWR confirms contagious avian flu cases in 4 more Utah counties