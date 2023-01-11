UHP urges drivers to slow down after video shows car losing control, sliding

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down, especially during winter weather conditions, after a vehicle lost control and slid towards the center median.

The incident occurred at 7:49 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. A location for the slide was not provided.

“Remember black ice, slush, snow, and rain (WET ROADS) means you need to slow down,” read a Wednesday morning Instagram post from UHP.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Utah Highway Patrol (@utahhighwaypatrol)

Troopers said we need to practice “better driving behaviors” as the next winter storm will be hitting the state Saturday.