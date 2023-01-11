LOCAL NEWS
UHP urges drivers to slow down after video shows car losing control, sliding
Jan 11, 2023, 2:55 PM | Updated: 4:01 pm
(Utah Highway Patrol)
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is urging drivers to slow down, especially during winter weather conditions, after a vehicle lost control and slid towards the center median.
The incident occurred at 7:49 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. A location for the slide was not provided.
“Remember black ice, slush, snow, and rain (WET ROADS) means you need to slow down,” read a Wednesday morning Instagram post from UHP.
View this post on Instagram
Troopers said we need to practice “better driving behaviors” as the next winter storm will be hitting the state Saturday.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Utah teen dead, 17-year-old charged with aggravated murder (pageviews: 37038)
- Earl family releases statement about Utah domestic violence killings (pageviews: 14063)
- When will egg prices start to drop? - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 11524)
- Utah teen dead, 17-year-old charged with aggravated murder - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 9296)
- A green comet will appear in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years (pageviews: 7549)
- Why are antennas popping up all over the foothills? Salt Lake City seeks to solve mystery (pageviews: 5477)