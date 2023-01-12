SLCPD asking public to claim stolen property, trailers, unique artwork, recovered in Monday arrest

SALT LAKE CITY — A 36-year-old man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having stolen artwork and methamphetamine in his possession. Now, police are asking the public to claim their belongings that may have been found on the scene.

The investigation started nearly ten months ago on March 31, 2022 when officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported a stolen cargo trailer near 200 S. West Temple, which the victim said included thousands of dollars worth of property and unique artwork.

Then on Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:28 a.m., officers with SLCPD were patrolling the area of 5600 West and 900 South when they said they came across two men who had four trailers in their possession and spoke with them, according to a press release.

When detectives learned that some of the items in the four trailers were stolen, they began sorting through it to return property to the rightful owners. They were stumped, however, because the Vehicle Identification Numbers were stripped from the trailers.

Now, SLCPD are asking anyone the public who may have had any tools or a trailer stolen in the last six months to email the Auto Theft Unit with contact information to claim their property. They released photos of the trailers and artwork for the public to view.

A few days later on Monday, Jan.9, officers said they revisited the area and spotted artwork on one of the trailers that matched the description of that which was previously stolen. They contacted the man in possession of the trailers, who was later identified as Travis Hayes, according to the press release from SLCPD.

Once a search warrant was secured, officers recovered the artwork along with other items including a Salt Lake City street sign, a ‘large amount of methamphetamine’ and heroin, drug paraphernalia, and an assortment of tools that they said could be used to commit burglaries.

Hayes was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail under the following charges:

Two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Two counts of theft by receiving stolen property

Possession of burglary tools

There are several pieces of artwork similar to the one recovered that are still missing, and police are asking anyone with any information to call 801-799-3000.

