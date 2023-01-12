Close
Jimmy Page, Rod Stewart pay tribute after death of Jeff Beck

Jan 11, 2023, 5:52 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm
Musician Jeff Beck performs at the Greek Theatre on October 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (P...
Musician Jeff Beck performs at the Greek Theatre on October 20, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Reactions to the death of Jeff Beck, rock innovator and guitar virtuoso who died Wednesday.

“The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans.” — Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, who was also a Yardbirds bandmate and close friend of Beck, via Instagram.

“With the death of Jeff Beck we have lost a wonderful man and one of the greatest guitar players in the world. We will all miss him so much.” — Mick Jagger, via Twitter.

“Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player, there will never be another Jeff Beck. His playing was very special & distinctively brilliant!” — Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi on Twitter.

“I’m heartbroken he looked in fine shape to me. Playing great he was in great shape. I’m shocked and bewildered…. He was a good friend and a great guitar player.” — Kinks guitarist Dave Davies, via Twitter.

“Jeff Beck was on another planet. He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group and we haven’t looked back since. He was one of the few guitarists that when playing live would actually listen to me sing and respond.” — Rod Stewart, via a statement.

“Now Jeff has gone, I feel like one of my band of brothers has left this world, and I’m going to dearly miss him. I’m sending much sympathy to Sandra, his family, and all who loved him.” — Ronnie Wood, on Twitter.

“No one played guitar like Jeff. Please get ahold of the first two Jeff Beck Group albums and behold greatness.” — Kiss bassist Gene Simmons on Twitter.

“From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever.” — Kiss guitarist and singer Paul Stanley on Instagram.

“Jeff Beck was the Picasso of Rock & Roll. Unlike every other guitar player, he created music that literally sounded as if he was an alien, following no rules, no clichés, a true master of the instrument.” — singer and actor Michael Des Barres on Twitter.

“Oh, My Heart…RIP, Jeff…I miss you already.” — Whitesnake singer David Coverdale on Twitter.

“He was loved by everyone in the know; the guitarists guitarist!” — singer Paul Young, via Twitter.

“Rest in peace to the GREATEST off them all: Jeff Beck!!!!” — comedian Bill Burr, via Twitter.

