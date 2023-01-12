School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after someone used a pellet gun to shoot at a bus transporting a high school women’s wrestling team on Interstate 15.

It happened as the bus traveled northbound on I-15 between Lindon and American Fork at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The Westlake High School women’s wrestling team had just competed in a match at Utah Valley University and was headed back to the high school when someone fired shots at the vehicle.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said, “A white pickup truck pull-up alongside them and fired several rounds of either like an Airsoft gun or some type of a pellet gun striking the bus multiple times, breaking several windows.”

The Alpine School District released this statement Wednesday:

“We are aware of and very concerned about a situation involving Westlake High School’s girls wrestling team as they traveled home Tuesday evening from a meet. Individuals in a passing vehicle fired a pellet gun at the bus, breaking various windows. One student-athlete received minor injuries from broken glass. We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this incident.”

Roden said UHP is asking for the public’s help in finding the truck.