Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows

Jan 11, 2023, 7:11 PM | Updated: 7:32 pm
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene....
(File) Police Lights responding to a scene.
(File)
Cary Schwanitz's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating after someone used a pellet gun to shoot at a bus transporting a high school women’s wrestling team on Interstate 15.

It happened as the bus traveled northbound on I-15 between Lindon and American Fork at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The Westlake High School women’s wrestling team had just competed in a match at Utah Valley University and was headed back to the high school when someone fired shots at the vehicle.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said, “A white pickup truck pull-up alongside them and fired several rounds of either like an Airsoft gun or some type of a pellet gun striking the bus multiple times, breaking several windows.”

The Alpine School District released this statement Wednesday:

“We are aware of and very concerned about a situation involving Westlake High School’s girls wrestling team as they traveled home Tuesday evening from a meet. Individuals in a passing vehicle fired a pellet gun at the bus, breaking various windows. One student-athlete received minor injuries from broken glass. We are working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this incident.”

Roden said UHP is asking for the public’s help in finding the truck.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

Artwork made out of license plates in the shape of a fish....
Brooke Williams

SLCPD asking public to claim stolen property, trailers, unique artwork, recovered in Monday arrest

Salt Lake City Police Department released photos of stolen property that was found during an arrest, including trailers with stripped VIN numbers and unique artwork and tools. Police are asking the public to claim property that might belong to them.
23 hours ago
[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...
Michael Houck

Utah man sentenced to 25 years of prison for coercing, enticing minors on the internet

A Woods Cross man pleaded guilty to coercing and enticing minors on the internet across the U.S.
23 hours ago
emergency lights...
Eliza Pace

Kaysville firefighter arrested on suspicion of enticing a minor

A Utah man was arrested Tuesday after police said he sent sexually-themed messages and inappropriate photos to an officer he believed to be a 13-year-old girl.
23 hours ago
FILE...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Utah woman who stabbed teens over TikTok video sentenced to 1 year in jail

A Utah woman upset over a TikTok video that she felt was disparaging to her was ordered Tuesday to spend a year in jail for stabbing two teenage girls and injuring others.
23 hours ago
(Photo courtesy: Haight family)...
Josh Ellis

Funeral service announced for Haight family killed in Enoch, Utah home

Funeral services have been announced for the members of an Enoch, Utah, family who were shot and killed inside their home on Jan. 4.
23 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
Emily Ashcraft

Teens who killed 16-year-old Utah boy got surprising gift from victim’s family, judge says

Fourth District Juvenile Judge Scott Davis told two teenagers Monday that they were given a significant gift when the family of Gavin Hone chose to allow their cases to remain in the juvenile court system, and encouraged them to take advantage of that gift.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
School bus with women’s wrestling team shot at with pellet guns on I-15, shattering windows