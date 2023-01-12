Insurance agents say now is the time to check policy for weather coverage

Insurance agents say now is the best time to get familiar with what natural disasters your policy covers.

Brennan Gregory has sold insurance for ten years. He’s an agent with Anderson Insurance Group in Taylorsville. He says once the damage has happened, it’s too late to update your policy.

“I would say first and foremost, get to know your policy,” Gregory said. “Have your agent break down the policy for you.”

Families across the west and right here in Utah are seeing damage from heavy, wet snow… everything from collapsed carports to flooding. Gregory says if you don’t know if things, like flooding, are covered in your policy, they’re probably not and now is a good time for people to evaluate what coverage they have. And he says if your policy is older than five years, it’s likely outdated and needs to be updated.

“The common things people think that are covered that are not,” Gregory said. “Are earthquake and flood.”

He also says insurance companies are more innovative now than ever before and are covering more specific damages they may not have considered in the past.