Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June

Jan 12, 2023, 5:37 AM | Updated: 11:26 am
Bryan Kohberger enters during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Mosco...
Bryan Kohberger enters during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Ted S. Warren - Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ted S. Warren - Pool/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

The man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students will have a preliminary hearing in late June, when prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges.

Bryan Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference Thursday morning. The 28-year-old Washington State University graduate student is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary, and has not yet entered a plea and is waiting to learn whether prosecutors in the high-profile case will pursue the death penalty.

He appeared in court wearing an orange t-shirt and pants, and gave the judge short one-word answers when she asked him if he understood his rights during the roughly five-minute-long hearing.

Kohberger’s attorney, Anne Taylor, told Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall that Kohberger was willing to waive his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, which would have required that it be held within two weeks. The hearing itself will likely take four or five days, Taylor said.

“He’s willing to waive timeliness to allow us time to obtain discovery in the case and be prepared,” Taylor told the judge.

Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said he had no objection to waiting until June or even July for the preliminary hearing.

Marshall set the preliminary hearing for June 26 at 9 a.m., expecting it to last for five days.

The Nov. 13 slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin left the rural community in Moscow, Idaho, grief-stricken and afraid, prompting nearly half of the university’s students to leave town for the perceived safety of online courses.

Weeks went by without a named suspect and few details were released, but on Dec. 30 Kohberger, a graduate student studying criminology from the university located just 10 miles (16 kilometers) away — was arrested at his parents’ home in eastern Pennsylvania. Kohberger was extradited to Idaho last week.

University of Idaho students returned from winter break to start classes on Wednesday, many of them coming together for the first time since news of the attack spread across campus.

A general feeling of relief was in the air, university spokesperson Jodi Walker said on Wednesday.

“The students are back and enrollments are looking good,” Walker said. “I think everybody’s happy to be back under the circumstances. They’re relieved that an arrest has been made, and ready to focus on the semester.”

At the preliminary hearing, the prosecutor will be expected to show the magistrate judge that he has enough evidence to justify moving forward with the felony charges, and the defense will try to point out holes in the prosecutor’s case to show that the charges should be dropped.

If the magistrate judge agrees that there is evidence to justify the charges, the case will be “bound over” into Idaho’s 2nd District Court, and a district judge will take over. Then Kohberger will have a chance to enter a plea. If he pleads not guilty, the case will begin working toward a trial. If he pleads guilty, a sentencing hearing will be set.

Thompson has 60 days from the time Kohberger enters a plea to say if he will seek the death penalty.

___

Boone reported from Boise, Idaho.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
STEFANIE DAZIO and KRYSTA FAURIA Associated Press

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.
24 hours ago
Starry, a new lemon-lime soda, is hitting store shelves this week. (Starry via CNN)...
Jordan Valinsky

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is reaching for the stars in its latest effort to take on Sprite.
24 hours ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
Dan Heching and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, citing a LA County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
24 hours ago
The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on January 23, the tax agency announce...
Jeanne Sahadi

Tax filing season starts January 23, IRS says

The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on Jan. 23, the tax agency announced on Thursday.
24 hours ago
A life vest and posters from the 1997 movie "Titanic" hang on display at the opening of the "Titani...
Madison Swenson

‘Titanic’ returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

The iconic film "Titanic" is returning to the screens for a limited engagement in February.
24 hours ago
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference at the Justice Department to announce...
Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

AG Merrick Garland names special counsel to investigate classified records found in Biden’s Delaware home, former Washington office.
24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Idaho stabbing suspect to face preliminary hearing in June