Woman dead following crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A woman is dead following a crash in Spanish Fork Canyon on Wednesday night.

The woman was driving on U.S. Highway 6 in a Honda headed toward Spanish Fork when she somehow lost control of the vehicle, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said. The car went onto the eastbound side of the road and was hit by a Ford truck, which was pulling a trailer.

The driver of the truck was not injured, but an 11-year-old male passenger was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to Roden.

He said the crash occurred about 6 miles from the mouth of the canyon. Further information about the crash and the people involved was not immediately available.

Roden said both directions of U.S. 6 would be closed for a few hours.