Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’

Jan 12, 2023, 9:07 AM | Updated: 9:27 am
U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Presiden...
U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden accompanied First Lady Jill Biden to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where she underwent skin cancer treatment. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden acknowledged on Thursday that a document with classified markings from his time as vice president was found in his “personal library” at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, along with other documents found in his garage, days after it was disclosed that sensitive documents were also found at the office of his former institute in Washington.

Biden told reporters at the White House that he is “cooperating fully and completely” with a Justice Department investigation into how classified information and government records were stored. He did not say when the latest series of documents were found, only that his lawyers’ review of potential storage locations was completed Wednesday night. Lawyers found the first set on Nov. 2, days before the midterm elections, but only publicly revealed that development on Monday.

Richard Sauber, a special counsel to the president, said after the initial documents were found by Biden’s personal lawyers, they examined other locations where records might have been shipped after Biden left the vice presidency in 2017.

Sauber said a “small number” of documents with classified markings were found in a storage space in Biden’s garage in Wilmington, with one document being located in an adjacent room. Biden later revealed that the other location was his personal library.

Biden said the Department of Justice was “immediately notified” after the documents were located and that department lawyers took custody of the records. The first batch of documents had been turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration.

Regardless of the Justice Department review, the revelation that Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records is proving to be a political headache for Biden, who said former President Donald Trump was “irresponsible” for keeping hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida.

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that intelligence agencies conduct a “damage assessment” of potentially classified documents. Ohio Rep. Mike Turner on Thursday also requested briefings from Attorney General Merrick Garland and the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, on their reviews by Jan. 26.

“The presence of classified information at these separate locations could implicate the President in the mishandling, potential misuse, and exposure of classified information,” Turner wrote the officials.

Earlier this week, the White House confirmed that the department was reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings” found at the Washington office. Biden’s lawyers had discovered the material at the offices of the Penn Biden Center and then immediately called the National Archives about the discovery, the White House said. Biden kept an office there after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his Democratic presidential campaign in 2019.

The revelation that additional classified documents were uncovered by Biden’s team came hours after White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged questions about Biden’s handling of classified information and the West Wing’s management of the discovery.

She had said Wednesday that the White House was committed to handling the matter in the “right way,” pointing to Biden’s personal attorneys’ immediate notification of the National Archives.

But she refused to say when Biden himself had been briefed, whether there were any more classified documents potentially located at other unauthorized locations, and why the White House waited more than two months to reveal the discovery of the initial batch of documents. They were found Nov. 2, days before the midterm elections.

“As my colleagues in the Counsel have stated and said to all of you yesterday, this is an ongoing process under the review of the Department of Justice. So we are going to be limited on what we can say here,” Jean-Pierre said.

The Justice Department is reviewing the records that were found at the Penn Biden Center and Garland has asked John Lausch, the U.S. attorney in Chicago, to review the matter, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press this week. That person also was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Lausch is one of the few U.S. attorneys to be held over from Trump’s administration.

Biden has said he was “surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken there to that office” but his lawyers “did what they should have done” when they immediately called the National Archives.

The revelation also may complicate the Justice Department’s consideration of whether to bring charges against Trump. The Republican is trying to win back the White House in 2024 and has repeatedly claimed the department’s inquiry into his own conduct amounted to “corruption.”

There are significant differences between the Trump and Biden situations, including the gravity of an ongoing grand jury investigation into the Mar-a-Lago matter.

___

Associated Press writer Nomaan Merchant contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
STEFANIE DAZIO and KRYSTA FAURIA Associated Press

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.
1 day ago
Starry, a new lemon-lime soda, is hitting store shelves this week. (Starry via CNN)...
Jordan Valinsky

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is reaching for the stars in its latest effort to take on Sprite.
1 day ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
Dan Heching and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, citing a LA County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
1 day ago
The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on January 23, the tax agency announce...
Jeanne Sahadi

Tax filing season starts January 23, IRS says

The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on Jan. 23, the tax agency announced on Thursday.
1 day ago
A life vest and posters from the 1997 movie "Titanic" hang on display at the opening of the "Titani...
Madison Swenson

‘Titanic’ returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

The iconic film "Titanic" is returning to the screens for a limited engagement in February.
1 day ago
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference at the Justice Department to announce...
Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

AG Merrick Garland names special counsel to investigate classified records found in Biden’s Delaware home, former Washington office.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’