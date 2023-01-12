Close
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Titanic’ returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

Jan 12, 2023, 12:11 PM
A life vest and posters from the 1997 movie "Titanic" hang on display at the opening of the "Titani...
A life vest and posters from the 1997 movie "Titanic" hang on display at the opening of the "Titanic at 100: Myth and Memory" exhibition on April 10, 2012 in New York City. The exhibit opened at the Melville Gallery, part of the South Street Seaport Museum, on the 100th anniversary of Titanic's launch on her maiden - and only - voyage. The exhibition features mayday communications from the ship, personal artifacts from survivors, production items from Titanic films and interactive multimedia tours through the ship. The British passenger liner sank in the North Atlantic Ocean, killing more than 1,500 people on April 15,1912 after colliding with an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton, England to New York City. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

The iconic film “Titanic” is returning to the screens for a limited engagement in February.

Director James Cameron posted the announcement on social media, saying, “Some stories are timeless. In celebration of the 25th anniversary, please join us in experiencing Titanic in remastered 4K 3D.”

The film opens in theaters beginning Friday, Feb. 10.

“Titanic,” which stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, was released on Dec. 19, 1997.

Over the years, it has won dozens of awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Song, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, among others.

In 1998, it became the highest-grossing film of all time. But 12 years later, another James Cameron film, Avatar, overtook the coveted spot.

In honor of the re-release, Paramount Pictures released a new trailer.

KSL TV has learned the film will be playing at select movie theaters across the Beehive State. Check your local area for tickets.

