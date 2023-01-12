‘Titanic’ returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

The iconic film “Titanic” is returning to the screens for a limited engagement in February.

Director James Cameron posted the announcement on social media, saying, “Some stories are timeless. In celebration of the 25th anniversary, please join us in experiencing Titanic in remastered 4K 3D.”

The film opens in theaters beginning Friday, Feb. 10.

“Titanic,” which stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio, was released on Dec. 19, 1997.

Over the years, it has won dozens of awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Song, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, among others.

In 1998, it became the highest-grossing film of all time. But 12 years later, another James Cameron film, Avatar, overtook the coveted spot.

In honor of the re-release, Paramount Pictures released a new trailer.

KSL TV has learned the film will be playing at select movie theaters across the Beehive State. Check your local area for tickets.