KSL+: Hurt and Help in Enoch City

Jan 17, 2023, 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm
Matt Rascon's Profile Picture BY
SALT LAKE CITY — On Wednesday, Jan. 4, police say a man shot and killed his wife, their five children, and his mother-in-law before turning the gun on himself inside their home in the city of Enoch.

Since then, the small community has been hurting and finding healing through helping.

This week, Matt Rascon talks to Enoch’s city manager Rob Dotson about the impact this horrific event had on the city and the good things people have been doing since to support family members, friends, and first responders.

