Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Tax filing season starts January 23, IRS says

Jan 12, 2023, 1:15 PM
The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on January 23, the tax agency announce...
The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on January 23, the tax agency announced on Thursday. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images via CNN)
(Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images via CNN)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on Jan. 23, the tax agency announced on Thursday.

Of course, you don’t have to file your return that early. The official due date for returns this year will be Tuesday, April 18, the agency announced. That’s because April 15 — the traditional due date — falls on a Saturday; and Monday, April 17 is Emancipation Day — an official holiday in the District of Columbia, where the IRS is headquartered.

The filing due date is the day by which you must have filed your 2022 individual tax return and paid any remaining federal income taxes owed for last year. But anyone can apply for — and will automatically be granted — a six-month extension until Oct. 16, 2023 to file their return if they submit Form 4868 by April 18.

Submitting that form, however, will not extend the deadline by which you have to pay any remaining income taxes for 2022. That due date is still April 18.

In addition, tax filing and payment deadlines will be extended for anyone living in counties declared federal disaster areas due to recent natural disasters.

These include storm victims in several counties of California. They now have until May 15, 2023 to file their returns.

It also includes tax filers who don’t live in a federally declared disaster area but whose relevant tax records are located there (e.g., with a tax preparer or at a business in the area).

Getting your refund quickly

The majority of U.S. tax filers every year are typically owed a refund. Last year, the average refund issued was $3,176.

The IRS says it is likely to deliver your refund within 21 days of receiving your return — its typical turnaround time — but only if you fill out your return accurately and completely, file it electronically and opt to have your refund delivered through direct deposit.

The agency advises against filing paper returns, if possible.

For anyone expecting a refund due to the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit, the IRS is prohibited by law from issuing it before mid-February, in order to give the agency time to stop fraudulent refunds from going out. This year, the IRS said EITC refunds will be available “for many” in their bank accounts or on their debit cards by Feb. 28.

While millions of tax filers pay a tax professional every year to help them prepare and file their tax returns — or purchase tax software to do so themselves — the IRS offers a free file program for anyone with a 2022 adjusted gross income of $73,000 or less. The program lets you prepare and electronically file your return without charge using software from participating tax preparation companies.

In addition, the IRS also offers Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs, which are free basic tax return preparation for those who generally make $60,000 or less.

IRS expects customer service to improve this season

During the prior two filing seasons, tax filers experienced an array of customer service problems at the IRS due to staffing shortages and other pandemic-related difficulties at the IRS. Last year, for instance, the agency was only able to handle 13% of the calls it received from filers and faced a large backlog of unprocessed returns.

This year should be different. “This filing season is the first to benefit the IRS and our nation’s tax system from multi-year funding in the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Acting IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell in a statement released Thursday. “With these new additional resources, taxpayers and tax professionals will see improvements in many areas of the agency this year. We’ve trained thousands of new employees to answer phones and help people.”

The agency said it has hired more than 5,000 people to take calls and added more in-person staff to help support taxpayers.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
STEFANIE DAZIO and KRYSTA FAURIA Associated Press

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.
22 hours ago
Starry, a new lemon-lime soda, is hitting store shelves this week. (Starry via CNN)...
Jordan Valinsky

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is reaching for the stars in its latest effort to take on Sprite.
22 hours ago
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
Dan Heching and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, citing a LA County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.
22 hours ago
A life vest and posters from the 1997 movie "Titanic" hang on display at the opening of the "Titani...
Madison Swenson

‘Titanic’ returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

The iconic film "Titanic" is returning to the screens for a limited engagement in February.
22 hours ago
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference at the Justice Department to announce...
Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

AG Merrick Garland names special counsel to investigate classified records found in Biden’s Delaware home, former Washington office.
22 hours ago
In this handout image provided by Hawaiʻi Police Department, Ezra Miller is seen in a police booki...
Associated Press

‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge

Ezra Miller has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in which the “Flash” actor will avoid jail time.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Tax filing season starts January 23, IRS says