Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
NATIONAL NEWS

Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Jan 12, 2023, 3:10 PM
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley And Riley Keough at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday, according to a report by Entertainment Tonight, citing a LA County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

TMZ was first to report the news.

LA County Fire Department spokesperson Cailtlyn Aldana told CNN that emergency responders were dispatched to a call in the 5000 block of Normandy Dr in Agoura Hills, California, at 10:37am local time for a cardiac arrest. Aldana would not confirm the name of the the patient, who could not be identified due to privacy laws, but said the patient was taken to a to a local hospital at 11:17am.

A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff told CNN they assisted fire officials on a medical call this morning, but also would not confirm the patient’s name.

When reached by CNN, a representative for Presley declined to comment.

Presley was most recently seen on Tuesday night at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother Priscilla to support the Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” about her late father.

In 2020, Presley’s son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, Presley marked the second anniversary of Keough’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

Presley, who has previously been married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough, has three other children — actress Riley Keough, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

In September, Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day, in which she opened up about the loss of her son.

“My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she wrote. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

Presley also said in the essay that she found comfort in the company of people who have faced similar tragedy, adding that her daughters help keep her going.

“I keep going for my girls,” she wrote. “I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

National News

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Lisa Marie Presley attends the Handprint Ceremony honoring Priscil...
STEFANIE DAZIO and KRYSTA FAURIA Associated Press

Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54 after hospitalization

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Thursday after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. The singer was 54.
1 day ago
Starry, a new lemon-lime soda, is hitting store shelves this week. (Starry via CNN)...
Jordan Valinsky

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is reaching for the stars in its latest effort to take on Sprite.
1 day ago
The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on January 23, the tax agency announce...
Jeanne Sahadi

Tax filing season starts January 23, IRS says

The IRS will start accepting 2022 federal income tax returns on Jan. 23, the tax agency announced on Thursday.
1 day ago
A life vest and posters from the 1997 movie "Titanic" hang on display at the opening of the "Titani...
Madison Swenson

‘Titanic’ returning to theaters for 25th anniversary

The iconic film "Titanic" is returning to the screens for a limited engagement in February.
1 day ago
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference at the Justice Department to announce...
Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

AG Merrick Garland names special counsel to investigate classified records found in Biden’s Delaware home, former Washington office.
1 day ago
In this handout image provided by Hawaiʻi Police Department, Ezra Miller is seen in a police booki...
Associated Press

‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge

Ezra Miller has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in which the “Flash” actor will avoid jail time.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after cardiac arrest