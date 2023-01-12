LOCAL NEWS
Truck loses load of sheet metal, causes delays on I-15 northbound in Sunset
Jan 12, 2023, 3:33 PM
SUNSET, Utah — Traffic was blocked in several lanes Thursday after a truck lost a load of sheet metal on northbound Interstate 15.
The spill occurred on I-15 northbound at mile 337, in Sunset within Davis County.
Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the sheet metal was blocking lanes 2-4 and that the loose sheet metal hit a fuel tank of semi-truck causing a spill.
Roden estimates the semi-truck’s fuel tank leaked less than five gallons and clean-up should conclude shortly.
