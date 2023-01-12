Truck loses load of sheet metal, causes delays on I-15 northbound in Sunset

SUNSET, Utah — Traffic was blocked in several lanes Thursday after a truck lost a load of sheet metal on northbound Interstate 15.

The spill occurred on I-15 northbound at mile 337, in Sunset within Davis County.

Sgt. Cam Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the sheet metal was blocking lanes 2-4 and that the loose sheet metal hit a fuel tank of semi-truck causing a spill.

Debris

NB I-15 at MP 337 (Sunset) Davis Co.

3 Right Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 2:30 PM

Roden estimates the semi-truck’s fuel tank leaked less than five gallons and clean-up should conclude shortly.