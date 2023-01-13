Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County.

Before plans are finalized the Utah Department of Transportation wants to hear from residents about the proposed changes and an environmental impact statement.

As Utah grows, the population is also outgrowing our roads.

UDOT wants to hear from the public regarding a project to widen a 17-mile stretch of I-15 from 400 South in Salt Lake City to U.S. Highway 89 in Farmington.

“It’s important that we come up with solutions that are going to improve the situation out there,” UDOT spokesman John Gleason said. One of those solutions would be to add a lane to both directions of I-15. “Six lanes in each direction including the express lanes. So essentially you would be looking at adding a direction in each lane north and southbound,” Gleason said.

An alternative solution being considered would create reversible lanes that can switch between moving north or south depending on the flow of traffic. Gleason said, “We are looking at – to really address the traffic and to try and make it a little more tailored for when we have the evening commute. How can we provide more lanes there, or if it’s the morning commute, do we want to add an extra lane?”

UDOT also wants to consider safer travel for bicyclists and pedestrians near I-15.

The deadline for posting comments is midnight Friday. Click here to send your comments to UDOT.