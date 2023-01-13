Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Granite School District police, students prepare for worst case scenario

Jan 12, 2023, 7:37 PM
Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Granite School District Police spent all of Thursday preparing for worst case scenario in school classrooms, as they teamed up with West Valley City officers to train on how to take down an active shooter.

Just under three dozen officers ran through scenario after scenario at Hunter Junior High, which was empty of students at the time.

Video of the training provided by West Valley City shows officers walking in the front doors, guns drawn. They quickly zero in on the library, where they’ve identified the threat. They walk in the room announcing “Police! Police!”

An officer role playing as an active shooter opens fire. Officers fire back, and the shooter falls to the ground.

Granite School District Spokesperson Matt Sampson explained that the scenarios included active shooter as well as situations like a barricaded suspect in a classroom.

They were learning the best way to respond.

“Those that arriving at the school first– where they’re making a point of entry, how they’re going throughout the school, whether that’s classroom to classroom, throughout the hallways,” he explained.

He said those kinds of situations are dynamic, and chaotic.

It’s not unlike the chaos that unfolded at Granger Elementary in November, when explosions from a science experiment led to a huge police response. Officers swarmed the elementary school, making sure it was safe and not a real threat.

The training comes the day before a tough and painful anniversary for the school district, where tactical response skills proved crucial.

One year ago, a student shot and killed two others and injured a third just outside Hunter High School, leading to a lockdown. Police surrounded Hunter High, as well as the shooting scene.

While class will not be in session Friday, the school district will make counselors and mental health professionals available for students struggling on the anniversary.

Sampson said the training is taking place now because of the holiday weekend when all Granite School District kids are out of school until Tuesday. It provided them a good opportunity to train in an actual campus environment without any students around.

“It builds upon that muscle memory and that routine, so that should the unthinkable occur, we’re as prepared as possible to deal with those situations and those different scenarios,” he said.

Not only was the training about building up tactical strategy, but Sampson said it allows Granite School District Police to communicate and collaborate with allied police agencies like West Valley City, to work on effective communication and strategies.

It gives them an opportunity to have real-world training, he said, that’s on-location and hands-on.

“It makes our communication much more effective, it makes our response times that more effective,” he said. “And then that way, should there ever be a threat or potential threat to a school, we’re much more prepared to deal with a situation like that.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
Eliza Pace

Teen in critical condition after being hit by truck while on ATV

A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck while riding an all-terrain vehicle.
23 hours ago
a poster with childrens artwork...
Shara Park

Massive gift headed to Ukraine, courtesy of neighbors in Midway

The students at Midway Elementary gathered outside their school today waving Ukrainian flags shouting “We Love Ukraine!” as a final touch to a community donation that has been months in the making.
23 hours ago
UDOT camera of traffic on southbound Interstate 15 at approximately 700 South near Salt Lake City (...
Katija Stjepovic

Public comments wanted on expansion of I-15 in northern Utah

Major changes are being planned for Interstate 15 from Salt Lake County up to Davis County.
23 hours ago
Great Salt Lake...
Alex Cabrero

Recent storms increase the Great Salt Lake’s water levels

In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile.
23 hours ago
(Utah Highway Patrol)...
Jed Boal

Number of 100 mph speeders cited in Utah nearly doubles in four years

Utah drivers admit to speeding over 100 mph more than any other drivers, according to a recent national survey, a statistic that is not surprising to UHP.
23 hours ago
(Duke Speer)...
Ayanna Likens

How blood donations saved a Utah man’s life

Blood donation saves lives, like that of 67-year-old Duke Speer in 2021.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Granite School District police, students prepare for worst case scenario