LOCAL NEWS

Teen in critical condition after being hit by truck while on ATV

Jan 12, 2023, 9:41 PM | Updated: 10:44 pm
FILE PHOTO
ECHO, Utah — A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was hit by a truck while riding an all-terrain vehicle.

According to Captain Andrew Wright with Summit County Sheriff’s Office, two teen boys were riding separate ATVs on a path parallel to Echo Road which is a road that runs parallel to Interstate-84.

The boys pulled over, with one in the travel lane. The teen in the travel lane turned off his ATV, which turned the lights off as well.

“We believe he was attempting to call his mother, and there was a passenger pickup truck coming along echo road and did not see the boy on the 4-wheeler and hit him which caused the 4-wheeler and the boy to go airborne,” Wright said.

Police got a call at 5:58 p.m. about the collision.

The teen was taken by helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

His identity has not been released at this time.

The truck driver was cooperative with police, Wright said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

