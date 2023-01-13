Owner, deputies fear 7 young horses were stolen outside of Elberta

UTAH COUNTY — Deputies and the owner said Thursday they feared 7 young horses were stolen back in November from property south of the frontier town of Elberta and they were hoping someone out there had the answers.

Owner Bill Boswell said the horses were last seen on Nov. 27 and endless searching since that time has yielded no signs of the creatures.

“Five of them are bays and they are Aztecas, which are Quarter Horse-Andalusian cross,” Boswell explained in an interview with KSL TV. “And there are two of them that are Quarter Horses—one perlino and one buckskin.”

Boswell said he didn’t know why the horses would have tried to escape in the first place, were that the case.

“It’s just their natural environment—they were raised here,” Boswell said. “Their mothers were right here next to them. They had been weened, but they’re not going to go drift very far from their mothers.”

The owner said he also had no idea who would take the horses.

“If somebody has them, I guess I can ask them to bring them back but maybe they need them more than I do,” Boswell said somberly.

Utah County Sheriff’s deputies were also trying to bring attention to the case urging anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office at 801-798-5600.

Boswell said the search for the horses had “consumed” him for quite some time.

“Finally, I just realized maybe I have to turn it over to God now—hopefully they’ll show up,” Boswell said. “I just want them back, you know—I just want them back.”