SLC police: Suspect critically injured after pursuit, shooting

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say one person is in critical condition after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City.

The heavy police presence was reported near 600 North and Star Crest Drive Friday morning, just east of Interstate 215 near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Brent Weisberg said the incident started around 2:30 a.m. when officers located a vehicle with a person inside who was wanted for a violent felony.

Officers waited for more units to arrive and attempted a traffic stop near 1300 W. Arapahoe Avenue, but the driver of that vehicle took off. Weisberg said police began to pursue the vehicle, and that pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a parked car.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and ran toward a home. Weisberg said it was at this point that three SLCPD officers fired their weapons, with at least one shot hitting the suspect.

Weisberg did not say if the suspect had a weapon, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured in the pursuit or shooting and there is no theat to the public, police said.

“I am thankful our officers are safe and were not harmed,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “This appears to have been a very dangerous incident involving a person wanted for a violent felony.”

The three officers who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, per SLCPD protocol.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or age. The Salt Lake County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol has been activated, meaning an outside agency will come in to investigate the incident. Additionally, the SLCPD Internal Affairs Unit will conduct a separate investigation.

