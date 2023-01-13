Close
LOCAL NEWS

SLC police: Suspect critically injured after pursuit, shooting

Jan 13, 2023, 5:29 AM | Updated: 6:40 pm
Josh Ellis's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say one person is in critical condition after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City.

The heavy police presence was reported near 600 North and Star Crest Drive Friday morning, just east of Interstate 215 near the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Salt Lake City Police Department spokesperson Brent Weisberg said the incident started around 2:30 a.m. when officers located a vehicle with a person inside who was wanted for a violent felony.

Officers waited for more units to arrive and attempted a traffic stop near 1300 W. Arapahoe Avenue, but the driver of that vehicle took off. Weisberg said police began to pursue the vehicle, and that pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a parked car.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and ran toward a home. Weisberg said it was at this point that three SLCPD officers fired their weapons, with at least one shot hitting the suspect.

Weisberg did not say if the suspect had a weapon, and the suspect was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. No officers were injured in the pursuit or shooting and there is no theat to the public, police said.

“I am thankful our officers are safe and were not harmed,” said SLCPD Chief Mike Brown. “This appears to have been a very dangerous incident involving a person wanted for a violent felony.”

The three officers who fired their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation, per SLCPD protocol.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or age. The Salt Lake County Officer-Involved Critical Incident Protocol has been activated, meaning an outside agency will come in to investigate the incident. Additionally, the SLCPD Internal Affairs Unit will conduct a separate investigation.

 

Top Stories

Local News

Blind teen Maddox Hagemann is writing a joke book....
Mike Anderson

Technolgy helps a blind teen write a joke book

A Murray teen who is blind is writing a book. It's a short collection of jokes and it's made possible with the help of technology and teachers with special training.
19 hours ago
(Jay Hancock/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Man found dead on the side of a road in South Ogden; police investigating

Police are investigating after a dead body was found on the side of a road in South Ogden.
19 hours ago
The Utah State Board of Education building in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, March 31, 2020...
Eliza Pace

After the unthinkable, a booklet helps schools with student death

A new booklet from the Utah State Board of Education offers the latest guidance for teachers and other educators when a student death occurs. 
19 hours ago
emergency lights...
Madison Swenson

Man arrested after spitting at, kicking officers during detainment in North Logan

A man was arrested in North Logan Friday after police say he spit on and kicked some officers, as well as refused to stand after being handcuffed.
19 hours ago
FILE PHOTO...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Riverdale woman paid nephew to burn down her trailer home, charges say

A Riverdale woman and her nephew have both been charged with aggravated arson after police say she told her nephew to burn down her trailer home.
19 hours ago
Zion National Park...
Forrest Brown, CNN

National Parks waive entrance fees for MLK holiday, 4 other days

The US National Park Service is back with its offer of five days a year when the entrance fees are waived at every site under its domain in the country.
19 hours ago

