Two children hit in crosswalk, sustain non-life-threatening injuries

Jan 13, 2023, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:00 am
BY
SALT LAKE CITY — Two children were hit in a crosswalk by a truck near 1700 South 700 East Friday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police Department put out a statement on the collision asking community members to stay alert near school zones.

Police received a call at 7:25 a.m. when a driver called 911 and reported hitting two children.

The children were treated on scene for “non-life-threatening injures,” and transported to the hospital in an ambulance for further evaluation.

Police said driver has been cooperating with the investigation.

According to the release from police, “Based on the preliminary information, officers believe the children were crossing 1700 South in the crosswalk with the help of crossing guards when the driver, traveling eastbound on 1700 South turned northbound on 700 East and hit them in the crosswalk.”

Police offer the following safety tips for drivers:

  • When flashers are blinking, stop and yield to pedestrians crossing the crosswalk or intersection.
  • Always stop for crossing guards.
  • Take extra care to look out for children in school zones.
  • Limit all potential distractions when using the roadway.

Because they are children, no additional information about them is being released.

