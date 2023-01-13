Close
LOCAL NEWS

Local chef opens new fusion restaurant despite tough economy

Jan 13, 2023, 11:48 AM
Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — While some small businesses are closing their doors in this tough economy, others are popping up.

Spencer Langi comes from a diverse background. He’s an executive chef of Tongan American heritage, and his specialty is Latin American-inspired dishes.

“We do chipotle pulled pork empanadas. All kinds of things.”

Langi is now offering his fusion dishes at his new restaurant — Café Limón.

This week, he held a grand opening in West Valley City, and the community got to sample his unique offerings.

He’s been running a catering business for almost a decade and hopes people will give his latest venture a try.

“It’s one of those things you realize in your life, it’s something that you’re really good at and can share with people.”

He’s received backing from the Pacific Island Chamber of Commerce. Its new president, Alyn Toalepai, said it’s not easy starting a new business, but the chamber can provide resources to help them succeed.

“We’re helping them grow. We’re helping others instill that entrepreneurship into our young generation, and this is the best way to do it,” Toalepai said.

You can stop by Café Limón — located at 2650 Decker Lake Boulevard in West Valley City — for breakfast and lunch.

It is open:

  • Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. — 9:30 a.m. for breakfast
  • Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. for lunch

Langi hopes to expand hours depending on the support they get from the community.

