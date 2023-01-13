Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
POLITICS

McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech

Jan 13, 2023, 12:13 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in ...
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol House Chamber on March 1, 2022 in Washington, DC. In his first State of the Union address, Biden spoke on his administration’s efforts to lead a global response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, work to curb inflation, and bring the country out of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)
(Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address on Feb. 7, the White House said, after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy extended the invitation for him to address a joint session of Congress that day.

It will be Biden’s first address to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House this month. It will come as his administration seeks areas of common interest with the newly empowered GOP while also working to avoid a potentially debilitating default if the two parties can’t come together to raise the debt limit in the coming months.

“The new year brings a new Congress, and with it, a responsibility to work towards an economy that is strong, a nation that is safe, a future that is built on freedom, and a government that is accountable,” McCarthy wrote in his invitation to Biden on Friday. “The American people sent us to Washington to deliver a new direction for the country, to find common ground, and to debate their priorities.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden accepted McCarthy’s “kind invitation” and looks forward to delivering the speech.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Politics

FILE - In this file image provided by The White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Russian Pres...
Seung Min Kim

Biden’s Delaware home is now a player in document drama

The announcement shines a brighter spotlight on Biden's Wilmington house, where he regularly spends the weekends and where he finds more freedom and a homier atmosphere than at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
18 hours ago
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland holds a news conference at the Justice Department to announce...
Zeke Miller and Eric Tucker

Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs

AG Merrick Garland names special counsel to investigate classified records found in Biden’s Delaware home, former Washington office.
2 days ago
U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House on January 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Presiden...
Zeke Miller and Michael Balsamo

Biden says classified document found in ‘personal library’

The White House says documents with classified markings from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
2 days ago
President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre on Octobe...
Meg Kinnard

A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

A side-by-side look at the similarities and differences between the potentially classified materials discovered at tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden and the Mar-a-Lago seizure from former President Donald Trump.
3 days ago
U.S. Capitol Police officers stand at the base of the steps to the House Chambers as the House vote...
Clare Foran

House passes ‘born alive’ abortion bill

House Republicans are spotlighting the issue of abortion as they roll out their legislative agenda in the new Congress.
3 days ago
EAST SEA, SOUTH KOREA - SEPTEMBER 30: In this handout image provided by the South Korean Defense Mi...
Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee

US, Japan boost security, military cooperation to deter North Korean, Chinese threats

The United States and Japan are boosting military and security cooperation as their top national security officials hold talks in Washington.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
McCarthy invites Biden for Feb. 7 State of the Union speech