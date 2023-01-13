Close
LOCAL NEWS

Family of 7 killed in Utah home honored, laid to rest

Jan 13, 2023, 1:50 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm
LA VERKIN, Utah — Seven members of an Enoch, Utah, family were laid to rest Friday after they were shot and killed inside their home more than a week ago.

Funeral services were held at a church in La Verkin, Utah — the city where Gail Earl is from, and where Tausha Haight grew up.

About 800 people were in attendance, while others were able to watch on a stream.

Following the services, a family spokesperson — identified as Brett Earl, the third child of Boyd and Gail Earl, brother of Tausha Haight, and uncle to her five children — shared some words with the media.

“There have been so many involved in this process of recovery.”

First, he personally thanked the Robin and Brenda Haight family.

“This tragedy has left them with a profound heartbreak and loss, as it has us.”

Police identify 7 victims, suspect found shot to death in Enoch, Utah home

Second, he recognized the Enoch Police Department, Enoch City management, mayor and leadership, as well as the Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Iron County first responders, the medical examiners, and Serenity Funeral Home.

“All who had a very difficult process in helping with this tragic event.”

Next, he thanked the Enoch 5th Ward; the La Verkin 1st Ward; the La Verkin Stake; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints security, media relations, personnel and area presidency. He also mentioned the La Verkin City police department and management.

“A special thanks to family and friends. Any who offered prayers of comfort and support, we want you to know that we felt them. They have sustained us and supported us,” Earl said.

“Any and all donors through Wells Fargo, GoFundMe, other donations directed at funeral homes, each of our individual congregations, cities and support — from Moapa to Morgan, from Montrose to St. Anthony — employers that made it possible to attend.”

Lastly, Earl thanked the media, adding that “everyone has been very respectful.”

“I know you are eager to discover the story, and there is a story here. Certainly there is a story of two families hurt and broken through an unthinkable tragedy. The chaos within each of us wants to see a struggle and contention between rival families. And with grateful hearts, we are delighted to confirm that that is not the case here. But there is a story: a story of these families being able to find peace, comfort and solace through the beauty of the knowledge of God’s Plan of Salvation — with the Atonement, Crucifixion, and Resurrection of Savior Jesus Christ being at the heart of that plan.

One week later, Enoch finds healing through helping

“I am in awe at how many have reached out, noting that this story has touched them, or through this story, they have discovered wounds that have been opened and are in need of healing, they have reached out to us, family, friends, religious leaders, professional counselors and the like to initiate their healing and find closure, not only to this tragedy, but to find healing of their own. Please, please, if you find yourself hurting in any way, seek help and begin your journey to healing.

“Clearly, we see a great tragedy here, however, only a tender and merciful and loving Heavenly Father and God can take this tragedy that has touched us so deeply and reach deep inside each of us and turn it into a miracle of healing, growth and progression. That is the miracle of Jesus Christ. That is the miracle we hope each of you find in your quest to move forward from this tragedy. He is the way. Seek Him. Hear Him. Be like Him.

Advocates remind domestic violence victims help is available following Enoch, Utah murders

“If you’re wondering if there’s more that can be done, I will answer in the affirmative that there is. We need to act as these precious loved ones would have acted, as Christ would act. Seek out those around you who need support or are in pain. Leave the balm of healing in their lives. This is the greatest action that will make the greatest difference from this catalyst of this event.

“Certainly, we understand there must be opposition in all things, and we have already seen the great balance that has offset this tragedy in helping others heal. And we hope that that continues.”

Following his remarks, the caskets were brought to the La Verkin City Cemetery.

KSL 5 TV Live

