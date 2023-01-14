Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

After the unthinkable, a booklet helps schools with student death

Jan 13, 2023, 5:46 PM | Updated: 6:57 pm
The Utah State Board of Education building in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, March 31, 2020...
The Utah State Board of Education building in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)
(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)
Eliza Pace's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A new booklet from the Utah State Board of Education offers the latest guidance for teachers and other educators on how to deal with the aftermath at school when a student death occurs.

“Healing Our Schools After a Loss: A Toolkit for Schools Responding to a Suicide or Sudden Death,” is a 38-page booklet outlining basic procedures for the morning after a student death. It even offers multiple templates for making a statement to students in the classroom.

Educators meet the morning of with a “Crisis Support Lead” or USBE  Suicide Prevention Specialist to discuss the death, the family’s decision on whether to share the cause of death, and the school-day procedure.

The CRL will have previously confirmed the death with law enforcement and will contact the family to offer condolences and discuss what information they would like shared with the school.

When the school day begins, educators will read a statement at the same time in every class. The booklet includes multiple statement templates that vary depending on the information the family feels comfortable sharing with the school.

Statement templates are divided into the following categories:

  • When the death is a suicide, and the family is willing to share that
    information
  • When the death is a suicide, and the family is willing to share that
    information
  • When the cause is unconfirmed, is uncertain, or the family does not wish to
    disclose the cause of death
  • When the cause is unconfirmed, is uncertain, or the family does not wish to
    disclose the cause of death
  • When cause of death is unconfirmed; brief

Templates of letters to parents within the same categories are included.

Perhaps most importantly, the booklet outlines how to talk about the tragedy, acknowledge the death, and recognize and answer student questions in a way that will help students find healing in the classroom.

Utah schools have experienced six recent student deaths: five children in Enoch, Utah and a teen in Piute, Utah in the same week.

The booklet could also provide valuable resources for parents on how to talk to their kids about untimely deaths or suicide. It offers a list of do’s and don’ts when discussing the death with students:

DO be consistent in the ways you memorialize suicide and other losses. DO NOT have policies or traditions in place that you would not want to uphold for every student death. What is done for one, should be done for all.

DO allow monitored, time-limited memorials, if students desire.  DO NOT allow memorials that are permanent, disruptive to learning, or that glamorize suicide or the individual who died by suicide (e.g., posting pictures of the student throughout the school).

DO use messaging and memorials to rally around the cause of suicide prevention and encourage use of resources and positive coping. DO NOT participate in messaging or memorial activities that have a hopeless, blaming, or angry tone.

DO allow students who are immediately impacted an excused absence to attend the funeral. DO NOT hold the funeral or memorial service at the school; bus students to the funeral, or invite all students in the school to a funeral or memorial service.

DO represent the problem of suicide accurately; recognize that suicide is complex and multifaceted. DO NOT overstate the frequency of suicide, or oversimplify the causes of suicide as this may encourage blaming or hopelessness.

DO be honest about the struggles and strengths of the deceased and the tragic consequences of their early death. DO NOT turn the deceased into a saint or celebrity, or romanticize the way they died.

The full resource booklet can be found here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

Pickleball hero...
Katija Stjepovic

Pickleball players resuscitate man who collapsed, encourage others to learn CPR

A Utah man is lucky to be alive after a night on the pickleball court nearly ended in tragedy.
19 hours ago
Utah International Auto Expo opens in Sandy...
Jed Boal

Gearhead paradise. Utah International Auto Expo opens in Sandy

The 2023 Utah International Auto Expo opened Friday at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy. 
19 hours ago
Blind teen Maddox Hagemann is writing a joke book....
Mike Anderson

Technolgy helps a blind teen write a joke book

A Murray teen who is blind is writing a book. It's a short collection of jokes and it's made possible with the help of technology and teachers with special training.
19 hours ago
(Jay Hancock/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Man found dead on the side of a road in South Ogden; police investigating

Police are investigating after a dead body was found on the side of a road in South Ogden.
19 hours ago
emergency lights...
Madison Swenson

Man arrested after spitting at, kicking officers during detainment in North Logan

A man was arrested in North Logan Friday after police say he spit on and kicked some officers, as well as refused to stand after being handcuffed.
19 hours ago
FILE PHOTO...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Riverdale woman paid nephew to burn down her trailer home, charges say

A Riverdale woman and her nephew have both been charged with aggravated arson after police say she told her nephew to burn down her trailer home.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
After the unthinkable, a booklet helps schools with student death