Man arrested after spitting at, kicking officers during detainment in North Logan

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — A man was arrested in North Logan Friday after police say he spit on and kicked some officers, as well as refused to stand after being handcuffed.

The incident happened at 11:45 a.m. after the North Park Police Department was notified about a “suspicious male” blocking traffic in front of a Walmart near 1600 N. Main Street and “reportedly fiddling with an object that looked like a firearm.”

When officers arrived on scene, the man had moved out of traffic and was standing on the southeast side of 1600 North, by the sidewalk, according to a press release from North Park police.

“The male was immediately confrontational, aggressive, and would not provide identification,” the release stated.

As officers tried to detain the man, police said he physically resisted, spit in an officer’s face, and kicked other officers. And after handcuffs were placed on him, he refused to stand up.

The man was then taken to the Cache County Jail after refusing medical treatment.

“The male is facing criminal charges regarding the incident,” the release stated.

Police said no firearms or weapons were found.