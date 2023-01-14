Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CONSUMER

Gearhead paradise. Utah International Auto Expo opens in Sandy

Jan 13, 2023, 6:45 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm
Jed Boal's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SANDY, Utah – The 2023 Utah International Auto Expo opened Friday at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy.  People can discover hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, and electric vehicles throughout the holiday weekend.

When you step out on the expo floor, luxury cars, sports cars, and fully-electric trucks and SUVs are the real attention-getters.  You also find great cars if you’re looking for something under $30,000. 

“Whenever you go for the popular thing, you’re going to pay,” said Brian Moody, executive editor of Kelley Blue Book.

Keep that in mind if you’re kicking the tires for your next car and not at the expo just to soak in the latest and greatest.

“Electric cars get lots of headlines. But they’re also very expensive.  A hybrid is a way you can make the most of that technology, but still keep it within your existing budget,” he said. 

The average electric car costs $65,000.  But they make up only 5% of the market.  The average cost of all new vehicles now is $47,000.  Hybrids typically cost in between.

“But much closer to the gasoline-powered car, because the expensive thing about an electric car is the battery, and a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid has that same type of battery but it’s much smaller,” Moody said. 

Prices are up due to high demand and low production in recent years.  Also, Moody said, more people than ever before are buying luxury cars. 

“Luxury cars are making up almost 20% of the market,” he said. 

That drives up the average cost.

“It’s not that all prices are high, you can find pockets of savings and less expensive cars,” Moody said. “But, it’s not going to be luxury, and it’s not going to be the thing that everybody else wants, which is a full-size SUV or a pickup.”

There are better deals on hatchbacks and sedans like the Honda Accord and the Toyota Camry because demand is not as high.  Sedans typically cost $10,000 less than a similarly equipped, full-size, or mid-size SUV Moody said. “We’re talking about cars that are nicely equipped that are around $25,000 or less and still get the job done.“

The Toyota Corolla hybrid gets 50 miles per gallon with a sticker price under $25,000.  The Kia Soul, VW Jetta, and Honda HRV are also just under $25,000, and great looking cars with good technology.  They are all on the floor at the expo this weekend.

“Those types of vehicles are the ones that tend to be slightly less expensive than say a full-size truck-based SUV. Everybody wants those, those are expensive to build. So you’re going to pay more.“

If you’re waiting for the cost of new cars to come down, the executive editor of Kelley Blue Book said there’s still too much demand.  He advises to do your research online or at the auto expo where a product specialist can answer questions in a non-selling environment.  You want to have all of your information lined up before going to the dealer.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Consumer

...
Tamara Vaifanua

Local chef opens new fusion restaurant despite tough economy

While some small businesses are closing their doors in this tough economy, others are popping up, like Spencer Langi's Café Limón in West Valley City.
20 hours ago
Starry, a new lemon-lime soda, is hitting store shelves this week. (Starry via CNN)...
Jordan Valinsky

Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rival

Pepsi is reaching for the stars in its latest effort to take on Sprite.
2 days ago
The odometer, with 32 km, is seen on an imported car from Japan on June 12, 2014. (Andrew Caballer...
Matt Gephardt

Odometer fraud on the rise in the hot car market

Odometer fraud is becoming more prevalent in the used car market, fooling car buyers. With computer displays, changing an odometer is as easy as hacking a computer.
4 days ago
Jared Briggs shovels snow...
Brooke Williams

On-demand snow removal app launches in Salt Lake City, surrounding areas

A new app connects homeowners with local professional snow removers to schedule on-demand snow removal when needed.
4 days ago
A carton of eggs. (File)...
Ladd Egan

When will egg prices start to drop?

Utah officials are keeping an eye on the price of eggs and the reason they are so high.
5 days ago
Outdoor retailers showing off their products at the on mountain demo day. (KSL-TV)...
Jed Boal

On-mountain demo day returns to Utah mountains

The return of the Outdoor Retailer Show to Utah also means a return of the on-mountain demo day.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Gearhead paradise. Utah International Auto Expo opens in Sandy