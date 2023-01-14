Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Man found dead on the side of a road in South Ogden; police investigating

Jan 13, 2023, 6:01 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm
(Jay Hancock/KSL TV)...
(Jay Hancock/KSL TV)
(Jay Hancock/KSL TV)
Madison Swenson's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Police are investigating after a dead body was found on the side of a road in South Ogden.

According to a Facebook post from the South Ogden Police Department, the body was found Friday afternoon at 4800 S. Washington Boulevard.

Police told KSL on scene that the man’s body has been there since September, adding that it is so far decomposed that they don’t know the cause of death yet.

Additional information, including the man’s identity, was not immediately available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

The Utah State Board of Education building in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, March 31, 2020...
Eliza Pace

After the unthinkable, a booklet helps schools with student death

A new booklet from the Utah State Board of Education offers the latest guidance for teachers and other educators when a student death occurs. 
18 hours ago
emergency lights...
Madison Swenson

Man arrested after spitting at, kicking officers during detainment in North Logan

A man was arrested in North Logan Friday after police say he spit on and kicked some officers, as well as refused to stand after being handcuffed.
18 hours ago
FILE PHOTO...
Kaitlyn Bancroft

Riverdale woman paid nephew to burn down her trailer home, charges say

A Riverdale woman and her nephew have both been charged with aggravated arson after police say she told her nephew to burn down her trailer home.
18 hours ago
Zion National Park...
Forrest Brown, CNN

National Parks waive entrance fees for MLK holiday, 4 other days

The US National Park Service is back with its offer of five days a year when the entrance fees are waived at every site under its domain in the country.
18 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Hurricane Police Department/Facebook)...
Eliza Pace

Hurricane business owner arrested for arson in trying to defraud his insurance

A business owner has been arrested for arson after he burned his company's boat in an attempt to defraud his insurance company. 
18 hours ago
(Matt Rascon/KSL TV)...
Madison Swenson

Family of 7 killed in Utah home honored, laid to rest

Seven members of an Enoch, Utah, family were laid to rest Friday after they were shot and killed inside their home more than a week ago.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Man found dead on the side of a road in South Ogden; police investigating