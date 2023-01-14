LOCAL NEWS
Man found dead on the side of a road in South Ogden; police investigating
Jan 13, 2023, 6:01 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm
(Jay Hancock/KSL TV)
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Police are investigating after a dead body was found on the side of a road in South Ogden.
According to a Facebook post from the South Ogden Police Department, the body was found Friday afternoon at 4800 S. Washington Boulevard.
Police told KSL on scene that the man’s body has been there since September, adding that it is so far decomposed that they don’t know the cause of death yet.
Additional information, including the man’s identity, was not immediately available.
