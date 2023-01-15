Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
AP

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Jan 14, 2023, 6:33 PM
Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chica...
Mega Millions lottery tickets are sold at a 7-Eleven store in the Loop on January 22, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The jackpot in the drawing has climbed to $970 million, the third highest in the game's history. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize.

The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, according to the Maine State Lottery. The southern Maine town of over 6,500 residents borders New Hampshire.

“There’s quite a buzz at our small-town gas station this morning, I’ll tell you that,” said owner Fred Cotreau. The first thing he did was check to see he had bought the winning ticket, which he hadn’t.

“Hopefully one of the residents and one of the regular customers is the winner,” Cotreau said. “It’s exciting to have sold it but it’s just more exciting for a single winner and I’m just really hoping it’s somebody here in town.”

The winner, whose name is not yet known, overcame steep odds of 1 in 302.6 million, which led to three months of drawings without a claim on the jackpot.

“Congratulations to the Maine State Lottery, which has just won its first-ever Mega Millions jackpot,” Pat McDonald, Ohio lottery director and lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement early Saturday.

New Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35B is game’s 2nd highest

The jackpot was the second largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth time the game has had a billion-dollar win. The largest Mega Millions jackpot in October 2018 was $1.53 billion claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina.

Friday’s prosperous drawing also marked the seventh time there was a grand prize winner on Friday the 13th, a date superstitiously considered unlucky.

To claim the full $1.35 billion, the winner would need to take the money in an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Most jackpot recipients prefer the reduced but quicker cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $724.6 million.

The next grand prize drawing on Tuesday will drop to an estimated $20 million and a cash option of $10.7 million.

Until Friday night, there had been 25 straight drawings without a jackpot winner.

There were more than 7 million winning tickets across nine prize tiers Friday. Beyond Maine’s jackpot, 14 tickets matched five white balls to claim the second-tier prize of $1 million. Four were sold in New York, two in California and one each in Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Texas, Mega Millions said.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

_____

AP reporter Lisa Rathke contributed from Marshfield, Vermont.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

AP

Destruction of various buildings is seen from an aerial perspective on September 21, 2022 in Izium,...
Sylvia Hui and Hanna Arhirova

UK to supply tanks; Russian missiles hit across Ukraine

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.
1 day ago
One person killed in Washington County plane crash...
Associated Press

University: Student stabbed on bus because she is Asian

A 56-year-old woman has been charged after an 18-year-old Indiana University student repeatedly was stabbed in the head on a public bus in an attack the school says was because the victim is Asian.
1 day ago
Afghan women protest against a new Taliban ban on women accessing University Education on December ...
Ellen Knickmeyer

Taliban ban on female aid workers poses big dilemma for US

The Taliban's ban on female aid workers is posing one of the biggest policy challenges over Afghanistan for the United States and other countries since the American military withdrawal in 2021 opened the door for the Taliban takeover.
1 day ago
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about border security policies in the Roosevelt Room in the Wh...
Zeke Miller

Lawyers found more classified documents at Joe Biden’s home

White House lawyer Richard Sauber says in a statement that a total of six pages of classified documents were found during a search of Biden's private library.
1 day ago
This unadate image provided by the Dallas Zoo, a clouded leopard named Nova rests on a tree limb in...
Associated Press

Police investigate after Dallas Zoo missing leopard is found

Dallas Zoo officials said Friday that a missing clouded leopard was found after a daylong search. Evidence was found that the fence of the small cat's habitat had been "intentionally" cut, police said.
2 days ago
A gravestone was unveiled for recently identified Joseph Augustus Zarelli at the Ivy Hill Cemetery...
Maryclaire Dale

Philly’s newly ID’d ‘Boy in the Box’ gets grave marker at 70

A slain child at the center of one of Philadelphia's oldest cold cases now has his name on a grave marker.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize