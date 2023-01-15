Fatal rollover crash closes I-15 onramp in Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — A two-car crash sent five people to the hospital, killing one at the scene Saturday evening.

At approximately 5:56 p.m., a white SUV traveling westbound on 31st Street was approaching the northbound Interstate-15 onramp when a Honda Pilot turned in front of it and caused it to roll over, according to Ogden Police.

“(The) Honda Pilot was stopped at the light eastbound to turn into the northbound onramp to I-15,” reads the Ogden PD statement. “The Honda Pilot turned in front of the SUV, causing the SUV to roll over.”

Five passengers were in the SUV, with one person being ejected from the car. One passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, while the other three had minor injuries. One person from the SUV died on the scene.

Police did not say the status of the passenger who was ejected.

According to Ogden PD, there were four passengers in the Honda Pilot, with only one person being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

