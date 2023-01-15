Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Man dead, two teens injured in separate hit and run incidents overnight

Jan 15, 2023, 11:38 AM | Updated: 4:44 pm
KSL TV's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is dead and two teens are injured after two separate hit-and-run incidents in Salt Lake City early Sunday.

And the Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch the drivers.

“If you go back to Friday, we had two children who were walking in a school crosswalk when they were hit,” said Brent Weisberg, Salt Lake City Police public information officer. “For our community, this is alarming.”

Police responded to the scene of a deadly hit and run early Sunday morning near Trolley Square in Salt Lake City. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

The first hit-and-run was at approximately 1:43 a.m. near 700 East and 500 South, where SLCPD said the victim, a 31-year-old man, died on the scene.

Upon investigation, officers saw security camera footage of a small, dark-colored Chevy truck driving southbound on 700 East. The truck hit the man in a crosswalk and did not stop.

“The fact that we had someone hit someone in the road, leave them there to die is extremely saddening, and it’s also very angering,” Weisberg said.

The first hit-and-run Sunday morning marked the first traffic-related fatality in the city for 2023.

Hours later, at approximately 4:48 a.m., police were called out to another hit-and-run incident near 1300 South West Temple.

An off-duty SLC PD lieutenant happened to be in the area when two teenagers, one 13-year-old and one 14-year-old, were hit by a truck. The teens were walking on a crosswalk.

“We have evidence indicating that they were dragged a considerable distance after this crash,” Weisberg said.

Paramedics transported them to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

First responders on the scene of the second hit-and-run that morning near Smiths Ballpark. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

Investigators said these cases are complex, but they’re looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses and are determined to track down those responsible. Additional evidence from the second hit-and-run was found near 245 West and 1300 South.

One of the things that is really unique about the major crash teams is that they have the skill and training.

“If they find a paint chip down on the road, they can work backwards and try to identify the type of vehicle that was involved in this crash,” Weisberg explained.

“Right now, we are asking everyone to take some personal accountability and do everything that they can to make sure that they and everybody else on our streets are safe,” Weisberg said.

While both cases involve a dark-colored truck, police don’t believe they’re connected.

They remind people that if they are involved in a crash, pull over immediately, and make sure they call 911 right away so people can get help.

“It’s the law, Weisberg says, and it’s the right thing to do.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A Utah County Sheriff patrol car at the Utah County Sheriff's Office. (File)...
Michael Houck

Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car

A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday in Spanish Fork, Utah.
20 hours ago
Ring doorbell footage of the suspected thief. (Springville Police)...
Michael Houck

Springville poach pirate arrested, thousands of dollars of stolen items recovered police say

A porch pirate who is suspected of stealing multiple packages from homes is in police custody, according to Springville Police.
20 hours ago
Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)...
Michael Houck

Two snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in Nobletts Creek

Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews helped two snowmobilers stranded in deep snow Thursday evening.
20 hours ago
The compact car hit a moose in the night, leaving the car a total loss. (Morgan County Fire and EMS...
Brooke Williams

Moose crossing I-84 hit, killed by car traveling estimated 70 MPH

A moose crossing the freeway created a dangerous situation for a father and son on I-84 Friday night.
20 hours ago
Young Utah dancers are sharing a message about the dangers of overusing social media. (KSL-TV)...
Michael Locklear

Utah dancers hope to spark conversation about teens’ overuse of their phones

Young Utah dancers are sharing a message about the dangers of overusing social media.
2 days ago
The rollover crash on 31 Street and 700 West. (Courtesy: Danielle Peterson)...
Michael Houck

Fatal rollover crash closes I-15 onramp in Ogden

A two-car crash sent five people to the hospital, killing one at the scene Saturday evening.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Man dead, two teens injured in separate hit and run incidents overnight