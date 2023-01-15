Man dead, two teens injured in separate hit and run incidents overnight

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is dead and two teens are injured after two separate hit-and-run incidents in Salt Lake City early Sunday.

And the Salt Lake City Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch the drivers.

“If you go back to Friday, we had two children who were walking in a school crosswalk when they were hit,” said Brent Weisberg, Salt Lake City Police public information officer. “For our community, this is alarming.”

The first hit-and-run was at approximately 1:43 a.m. near 700 East and 500 South, where SLCPD said the victim, a 31-year-old man, died on the scene.

Upon investigation, officers saw security camera footage of a small, dark-colored Chevy truck driving southbound on 700 East. The truck hit the man in a crosswalk and did not stop.

“The fact that we had someone hit someone in the road, leave them there to die is extremely saddening, and it’s also very angering,” Weisberg said.

The first hit-and-run Sunday morning marked the first traffic-related fatality in the city for 2023.

Hours later, at approximately 4:48 a.m., police were called out to another hit-and-run incident near 1300 South West Temple.

An off-duty SLC PD lieutenant happened to be in the area when two teenagers, one 13-year-old and one 14-year-old, were hit by a truck. The teens were walking on a crosswalk.

“We have evidence indicating that they were dragged a considerable distance after this crash,” Weisberg said.

Paramedics transported them to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said these cases are complex, but they’re looking at surveillance video from nearby businesses and are determined to track down those responsible. Additional evidence from the second hit-and-run was found near 245 West and 1300 South.

One of the things that is really unique about the major crash teams is that they have the skill and training.

“If they find a paint chip down on the road, they can work backwards and try to identify the type of vehicle that was involved in this crash,” Weisberg explained.

“Right now, we are asking everyone to take some personal accountability and do everything that they can to make sure that they and everybody else on our streets are safe,” Weisberg said.

While both cases involve a dark-colored truck, police don’t believe they’re connected.

They remind people that if they are involved in a crash, pull over immediately, and make sure they call 911 right away so people can get help.

“It’s the law, Weisberg says, and it’s the right thing to do.”

