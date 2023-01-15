Moose crossing I-84 hit, killed by car traveling estimated 70 MPH

MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A moose stopped a compact car when it was hit Friday night.

A father and a son were driving west in a small compact car on Interstate 84 near the Taggart exit when they hit a moose crossing the road.

At approximately 6:21 p.m. Morgan County Fire and EMS responded to the scene, assessed the patients for trauma, and later released them. The driver estimated that they were traveling at about 70 MPH when they collided.

The moose was found dead at the scene, and the car they were driving was “disabled.”

According to Morgan County, moose can stand over 7 feet tall and weigh over one-thousand pounds, making them a very dangerous obstacle to come across at high speeds.

