LOCAL NEWS
Moose crossing I-84 hit, killed by car traveling estimated 70 MPH
Jan 15, 2023, 12:39 PM
(Morgan County Fire and EMS)
MORGAN COUNTY, Utah — A moose stopped a compact car when it was hit Friday night.
A father and a son were driving west in a small compact car on Interstate 84 near the Taggart exit when they hit a moose crossing the road.
At approximately 6:21 p.m. Morgan County Fire and EMS responded to the scene, assessed the patients for trauma, and later released them. The driver estimated that they were traveling at about 70 MPH when they collided.
The moose was found dead at the scene, and the car they were driving was “disabled.”
According to Morgan County, moose can stand over 7 feet tall and weigh over one-thousand pounds, making them a very dangerous obstacle to come across at high speeds.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Family of 7 killed in Utah home honored, laid to rest (pageviews: 11109)
- Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60 (pageviews: 10647)
- Man found dead on the side of a road in South Ogden; police investigating (pageviews: 10314)
- Fatal rollover crash closes I-15 onramp in Ogden (pageviews: 3711)
- How to see the green comet in Utah sky on Thursday - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 3634)
- Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 3189)