Two snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in Nobletts Creek

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews helped two snowmobilers stranded in deep snow Thursday evening.

According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, the 50 and 30-year-old snowmobilers were stuck in Nobletts Creek at approximately 5:50 p.m.

The rescue took around five and a half hours as finding a safe way into the canyon was difficult.

Crews were able to reach the two individuals and got everyone out of the canyon safely, according to officials. No one was reported injured.

