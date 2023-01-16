Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
LOCAL NEWS

Two snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in Nobletts Creek

Jan 15, 2023, 5:04 PM
Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)...
Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)
(Wasatch County Search & Rescue)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews helped two snowmobilers stranded in deep snow Thursday evening.

According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, the 50 and 30-year-old snowmobilers were stuck in Nobletts Creek at approximately 5:50 p.m.

The rescue took around five and a half hours as finding a safe way into the canyon was difficult.

Crews were able to reach the two individuals and got everyone out of the canyon safely, according to officials. No one was reported injured.

Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue) Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue) Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue) Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue) Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue) Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue) Search and Rescue crews helping the two snowmobilers. (Wasatch County Search & Rescue)

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Local News

A Utah County Sheriff patrol car at the Utah County Sheriff's Office. (File)...
Michael Houck

Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car

A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday in Spanish Fork, Utah.
20 hours ago
Ring doorbell footage of the suspected thief. (Springville Police)...
Michael Houck

Springville poach pirate arrested, thousands of dollars of stolen items recovered police say

A porch pirate who is suspected of stealing multiple packages from homes is in police custody, according to Springville Police.
20 hours ago
The compact car hit a moose in the night, leaving the car a total loss. (Morgan County Fire and EMS...
Brooke Williams

Moose crossing I-84 hit, killed by car traveling estimated 70 MPH

A moose crossing the freeway created a dangerous situation for a father and son on I-84 Friday night.
20 hours ago
Salt Lake City Police Department responded to two separate hit-and-run cases early Sunday morning. ...
Brooke Williams and Tamara Vaifanua

Man dead, two teens injured in separate hit and run incidents overnight

SLCPD are concerned about trending auto-pedestrian crashes after a man was killed and two teens were injured in separate hit-and-run crashes that both occurred overnight.
20 hours ago
Young Utah dancers are sharing a message about the dangers of overusing social media. (KSL-TV)...
Michael Locklear

Utah dancers hope to spark conversation about teens’ overuse of their phones

Young Utah dancers are sharing a message about the dangers of overusing social media.
2 days ago
The rollover crash on 31 Street and 700 West. (Courtesy: Danielle Peterson)...
Michael Houck

Fatal rollover crash closes I-15 onramp in Ogden

A two-car crash sent five people to the hospital, killing one at the scene Saturday evening.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Two snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in Nobletts Creek