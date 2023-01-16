LOCAL NEWS
Two snowmobilers rescued after being stranded in Nobletts Creek
Jan 15, 2023, 5:04 PM
(Wasatch County Search & Rescue)
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews helped two snowmobilers stranded in deep snow Thursday evening.
According to Wasatch County Search and Rescue, the 50 and 30-year-old snowmobilers were stuck in Nobletts Creek at approximately 5:50 p.m.
The rescue took around five and a half hours as finding a safe way into the canyon was difficult.
Crews were able to reach the two individuals and got everyone out of the canyon safely, according to officials. No one was reported injured.
KSL 5 TV Live
Top Stories
- Family of 7 killed in Utah home honored, laid to rest (pageviews: 11109)
- Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60 (pageviews: 10647)
- Man found dead on the side of a road in South Ogden; police investigating (pageviews: 10314)
- Fatal rollover crash closes I-15 onramp in Ogden (pageviews: 3711)
- How to see the green comet in Utah sky on Thursday - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 3634)
- Get Gephardt: Provo woman’s solar panels are not generating energy - KSLTV.com (pageviews: 3189)