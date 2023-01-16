Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
CRIME

Springville poach pirate arrested, thousands of dollars of stolen items recovered police say

Jan 15, 2023, 5:45 PM
Ring doorbell footage of the suspected thief. (Springville Police)...
Ring doorbell footage of the suspected thief. (Springville Police)
(Springville Police)
Michael Houck's Profile Picture BY
KSLTV.com

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A porch pirate who is suspected of stealing multiple packages from homes is in police custody, according to police.

According to the Springville Police Department, they received multiple reports of package thefts during recent weeks.

They caught the suspect on a Ring doorbell camera, but he was wearing a mask and couldn’t be easily identified.

Springville PD Officer Cunningham “went to great lengths to comb through police reports from surrounding agencies who were also getting hit,” according to police. “She pulled information together and discovered a vehicle description with a partial license plate number.”

Cunningham used the police’s automated license plate readers to identify the suspect’s vehicle.

Springville detectives tracked the suspect’s vehicle and witnessed more thefts before making an arrest, according to police.

Police recovered thousands of dollars work of stolen property from the suspect. If someone had their packages stolen but hasn’t reported them, Springville PD asks them to contact Springville Police Detective Wilding at their email.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

Crime

A Utah County Sheriff patrol car at the Utah County Sheriff's Office. (File)...
Michael Houck

Police: DUI driver arrested after crashing into a telephone pole with toddler in car

A man is suspected of distributing drugs after crashing into a telephone pole with his 2-year-old child on Saturday in Spanish Fork, Utah.
21 hours ago
FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...
Michelle Watson and Alaa Elassar

Police: Over 50 shots fired outside Houston nightclub, killing one, injuring four

At least one person died and four others were injured in a shooting outside a Houston club early Sunday, authorities said.
21 hours ago
A young male student walks past Sather Tower (aka the Campanile) and other campus buildings on a su...
Zoe Sottile

‘Skeletonized’ human remains were found on UC Berkeley’s campus

The University of California Police Department has opened an investigation after a human skeleton was found on the UC Berkeley campus, officials say.
21 hours ago
Salt Lake City Police Department responded to two separate hit-and-run cases early Sunday morning. ...
Brooke Williams and Tamara Vaifanua

Man dead, two teens injured in separate hit and run incidents overnight

SLCPD are concerned about trending auto-pedestrian crashes after a man was killed and two teens were injured in separate hit-and-run crashes that both occurred overnight.
21 hours ago
Michael Anthony Baltimore, 44, of Pennsylvania, once featured on the reality show “90 Day Fiancé...
Sara Smart and Jay Croft

Man on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, who appeared on ’90 Day Fiancé,’ arrested in Florida

A fugitive once featured on the reality show "90 Day Fiancé" was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
2 days ago
(Caddo County Sheriffs Office)...
Andy Rose and Paradise Afshar

Oklahoma couple arrested, facing charges in disappearance of 4-year-old girl

A married couple who police say was caring for a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma has been arrested and charged after the child's disappearance, investigators said.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Springville poach pirate arrested, thousands of dollars of stolen items recovered police say