Ogden man arrested for assaulting a police officer during a stalking investigation

OGDEN, Utah — A man allegedly assaulted an Ogden Police officer after resisting arrest for stalking his former girlfriend.

On early Jan. 12 morning, Ogden PD was called about a suspicious man hanging around different vehicles and hiding in bushes for several hours near 940 Canyon Road, according to the affidavit.

When the Ogden PD officer arrived, they found a man standing between two cars. The man identified himself as “Thomas Colman” to the officer.

“(Colman) appeared under the influence of an intoxicating substance because his eyes were bloodshot, watery, and his pupils were slightly enlarged and unresponsive to light,” according to the affidavit.

The Ogden PD officer tried to verify Coleman’s identification multiple times, including asking him for his social security number, but Colman claimed he didn’t know it.

After trying to identify Coleman, the officer asked him to leave several times, but Coleman kept refusing, according to the affidavit.

The Ogden PD officer then attempted to detain Coleman to identify him and confirm to the complainant if they wanted him to be trespassed from the property.

“(Coleman) turned away, then struck me in my face, attempted to run away on foot, I grabbed him, he turned and punched me in my face a second time,” reads the affidavit. “I tackled (Coleman) to the ground and he continued to resist arrest by pulling away, attempting to escape my grasp, and not listening to my commands.”

The Ogden PD officer was able to place Coleman under arrest, where he was sent to a local hospital.

According to the affidavit, while still in police custody, in handcuffs, Coleman attempted to run away from police. Officers tackled him again and arrested Coleman without further issue.

While writing the police report, the Ogden PD officer identified Coleman as 27-year-old Elijah Thomas Coleman, who was wanted for violating a protective order multiple times.

According to a second affidavit, Coleman sent messages to the victim from an unknown number from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday.

The victim claims it was Coleman due to the messages containing information only known to their family and police.

“Several messages written to the victim read, ‘cop calling snitch,’ ‘You lost I’m happy.ur not. have a good life,’ ‘you had a bad mf for a husband I just didn’t know it yet so thanks for abandoning me,’ and “we could’ve took on the world together (redacted) you should’ve been my ride or die but you chose not to help me,'” according to the affidavit.

The victim believes Coleman was using meth when writing the messages, as he had a history of using “hard drugs” and has started arguments while on meth.

According to the affidavit, the victim also recalled Coleman slowing down “to look at her when he drove past her house three times since Nov. 2022.” She told police that her house was in another part of town and out of the way from where he lived.

When police contacted Coleman over the phone, he denied all the claims, and police “did not get an opportunity to arrest him.”

According to the affidavit, Coleman was booked into the Weber County Jail for two misdemeanor charges of assault on a peace officer in uniform, misdemeanor charges of giving false personal to a peace officer, interference with arresting officer, violation of a protective order, stalking, and a felony charge of escaping from official custody.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Helpline at 1-888-421-1100. You can also call the Rape Recovery Center Crisis Line at 801-467-7273 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

