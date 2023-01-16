Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL
WORLD NEWS

Search resumes as deadly Yeti Airlines crash highlights dangers of flying in Nepal

Jan 16, 2023, 7:46 AM
Photo shows the airplane that crashed Sunday in Pakharo, Nepal. (Parshuram Sharma/NTV)...
Photo shows the airplane that crashed Sunday in Pakharo, Nepal. (Parshuram Sharma/NTV)
(Parshuram Sharma/NTV)
CNN's Profile Picture BY
CNN

(CNN) — Hundreds of emergency personnel on Monday resumed a search and recovery mission in Nepal following a deadly plane crash that has once again highlighted the dangers of air travel in a country often referred to as one of the riskiest places to fly.

Of 72 people on board, at least 69 were killed and their bodies recovered after a Yeti Airlines flight crashed near the city of Pokhara Sunday.

The search continues for the three others who remain missing, but Kaski District Police Chief Superintendent Ajay KC said Monday that the chance of finding survivors was “extremely low” as workers used a crane to pull bodies from the gorge.

Forty-one victims have now been identified, according to the airline. Their remains will be handed over to their family members, according to airline officials and local police.

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst airplane crash in 30 years

The autopsies were delayed because a team of forensic experts didn’t reach Pokhara until Monday afternoon local time.

The crash is the worst air disaster in the Himalayan nation in 30 years. It is also the third-worst aviation accident in Nepal’s history, according to data from the Aviation Safety Network.

Experts say conditions such as inclement weather, low visibility and mountainous topography all contribute to Nepal’s reputation as notoriously dangerous for aviation.

The Yeti Airlines flight Sunday had nearly finished its short journey from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara when it lost contact with a control tower. Some 15 foreign nationals were aboard, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.

The pilot of the downed flight had lost her husband — a copilot for the same airline — in a similar crash in 2006, according to a Yeti Airlines spokesperson.

Anju Khatiwada had decided to become a pilot after the death of her husband, Dipak Pokhrel, and used the insurance payout money to travel to the U.S. for her training, Sudarshan Bartaula told CNN. She had been with the airline since 2010 and had over 6,300 hours of flight experience.

“She was a brave woman with all the courage and determination. She’s left us too soon,” he said.

Khatiwada was a captain and was flying with an instructor pilot for additional training at the time of the crash, Bartaula added.

Pokhara, a lakeside city, is a popular tourist destination and gateway to the Himalayas. It serves as the starting point for the famous Annapurna Circuit trekking route, with more than 181,000 foreigners visiting the area in 2019.

A government committee is now investigating the cause of the crash, with assistance from French authorities. The Yeti Airlines plane was manufactured by aerospace company ATR, headquartered in France.

The plane’s black box, which records flight data, was recovered on Monday and would be handed to the civil aviation authority, officials said.

‘Hostile topography’

Fickle weather patterns aren’t the only problem for flight operations. According to a 2019 safety report from Nepal’s Civil Aviation Authority, the country’s “hostile topography” is also part of the “huge challenge” facing pilots.

Nepal, a country of 29 million people, is home to eight of the world’s 14 highest mountains, including Everest, and its beautiful rugged landscapes make it a popular tourist destination for trekkers.

But this terrain can be difficult to navigate from the air, particularly during bad weather, and things are made worse by the need to use small aircraft to access the more remote and mountainous parts of the country.

Aircraft with 19 seats or fewer are more likely to have accidents due to these challenges, the Civil Aviation Authority report said.

Kathmandu is Nepal’s primary transit hub, from where many of these small flights leave.

The airport in the town of Lukla, in northeastern Nepal, is often referred to as the world’s most dangerous airport. Known as the gateway to Everest, the airport’s runway is laid out on a cliffside between mountains, dropping straight into an abyss at the end. It has seen multiple fatal crashes over the years, including in 2008 and 2019.

A lack of investment in aging aircraft only adds to the flying risks.

In 2015, the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency, prioritized helping Nepal through its Aviation Safety Implementation Assistance Partnership. Two years later, the ICAO and Nepal announced a partnership to resolve safety concerns.

While the country has in recent years made improvements in its safety standards, challenges remain.

In May 2022, a Tara Air flight departing from Pokhara crashed into a mountain, killing 22 people.

In early 2018, a US-Bangla Airlines flight from Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka to Kathmandu crashed on landing and caught fire, killing 51 of the 71 people on board.

And in 2016, a Tara Air flight crashed while flying the same route as the aircraft that was lost Sunday. That incident involved a recently acquired Twin Otter aircraft flying in clear conditions.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Top Stories

World News

In this Italian Carabinieri handout photo made available on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, top Mafia boss M...
Frances D'Emilio

Italy arrests No. 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run

Italian paramilitary police say they have arrested convicted Mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro in a private clinic in Palermo.
8 hours ago
BRASILIA, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 01: President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro arrives for a press conference t...
David Biller and Carla Bridi

Brazil’s Supreme Court agrees to probe Bolsonaro for riot

Brazil’s Supreme Court has agreed to investigate whether former president Jair Bolsonaro incited the far-right mob that ransacked the country’s Congress.
1 day ago
DNIPRO, UKRAINE - JANUARY 15: Emergency workers search the remains of a residential building that w...
Vasilisa Stepanenko and Andrew Meldrum

Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 30, according to the national emergencies service.
1 day ago
Yolanda Adams and Miss USA R'bonney Gabriel walk onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition ...
Associated Press

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel wins Miss Universe Competition

R'Bonney Gabriel, a fashion designer, model and sewing instructor from Texas, has been crowned Miss Universe.
1 day ago
Rescuers gather at the site of a plane crash in Pokhara on January 15, 2023. - An aircraft with 72 ...
Asha Thapa, Kathleen Magramo and Sugam Pokharel,

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst airplane crash in 30 years

At least 68 people were killed Sunday when an aircraft went down near the city of Pokhara in central Nepal, a government official said, the country's deadliest plane crash in more than 30 years.
1 day ago
Destruction of various buildings is seen from an aerial perspective on September 21, 2022 in Izium,...
Sylvia Hui and Hanna Arhirova

UK to supply tanks; Russian missiles hit across Ukraine

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Fiber Optical cables connected to an optic ports and Network cables connected to ethernet ports...
Brian Huston, CE and Anthony Perkins, BICSI

Why Every Business Needs a Structured Cabling System

A structured cabling system benefits businesses by giving you faster processing speeds and making your network more efficient and reliable.
notebook with password notes highlighted...
PC Laptops

How to Create Strong Passwords You Can Actually Remember

Learn how you can create strong passwords that are actually easy to remember! In a short time you can create new ones in seconds.
house with for rent sign posted...
Chase Harrington, president and COO of Entrata

Top 5 Reasons You May Want to Consider Apartment Life Over Owning a Home

There are many benefits of renting that can be overshadowed by the allure of buying a home. Here are five reasons why renting might be right for you.
Festive kitchen in Christmas decorations. Christmas dining room....
Lighting Design

6 Holiday Decor Trends to Try in 2022

We've rounded out the top 6 holiday decor trends for 2022 so you can be ahead of the game before you start shopping. 
Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...
BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.
Diverse Group of Energetic Professionals Team Meeting in Modern Office: Brainstorming IT Programmer...
Les Olson

Don’t Let a Ransomware Attack Get You Down | Protect Your Workplace Today with Cyber Insurance

Business owners and operators should be on guard to protect their workplace. Cyber insurance can protect you from online attacks.
Search resumes as deadly Yeti Airlines crash highlights dangers of flying in Nepal