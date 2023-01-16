1 killed, 1 injured in rollover crash on Mtn View Corridor; lanes closed due to diesel spill

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died and part of Mountain View Corridor was shut down Monday morning following a rollover crash.

Officials with the West Valley City Police Department said a semi-truck and small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor around 9 a.m. Monday.

The semi rolled, spilling a significant amount of diesel fuel on the roadway.

Police said the driver of the semi, an adult man, was killed, while the driver of the SUV suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized in critical condition.

Southbound Mountain View Corridor and both directions of 3500 South will remain closed for several hours, according to police.

“At this time, it is unclear which vehicle had the light in its favor,” police said in a tweet.

